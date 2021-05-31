Drag Race Star Nina West and ‘Blues Clues’ Celebrate Pride!

HOT
Pennsylvania state Rep. Brian Sims

Photo credit: YouTube/Blue’s Clues & You

“And they all go marching in the big parade!”

RuPaul’s Drag Race breakout star Nina West has partnered with the animated children’s show Blue’s Clue’s to celebrate Pride, the LGBTQ community and all the many types of families you can find in our world today. West appears in a YouTube video on the “Blue’s Clue’s and You” channel that was released on May 28th. In the animated video a cartoon version of West, adorned in a fantastic rainbow-colored skirt complete with a large red heart on her yellow shirt sings a song dedicated to inclusivity as a Pride parade passes behind her. 

The video titled The Blues Clues Pride Parade Sing-Along has been viewed over 250,000 times since being uploaded.

 

 

West lovingly sings throughout the three-minute long video counting from one to ten. Each number highlights a different type of family – the number four is dedicated to the Transgender community. Other numbers and type of families highlighted include non-binary families (3), and our chosen family (5.) The bisexual and pansexual community are also represented (7.) The song starts off celebrating families with two mommies and two daddies. 

 

Judging by the outpouring of love across social media people are relating to the video and the message and showing an outpouring of love to both West and Blue’s Clue’s.

 

 

 

 

 

 

At the end of the song, West sings, 

“Love is love is love and everyone should love proudly.”

As also reported by Pink News, “after 10 floats the Drag Race star finishes the song by thanking Blue and wishing everyone a ‘Happy Pride Month!'” 

Former Miss Congeniality winner Nina West competed on Season 11 of Drag Race. Her star has been on the rise lately with Instinct reporting yesterday that she will be anchoring Newsbeat, a serious style news talk show also starring powerhouse drag queens Lady Bunny and Bianca Del Rio. 

Watch the “Blue’s Clue’s” sing-a-long Pride Parade below. If you are like me you will be singing along with our queen Nina by the end of the video. 

 

Sources: Gay Times, Pink News, Instinct

