Dwayne Johnson Talks Homophobia In Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson is showing support for LGBTQ fans and sharing the toxicity Hollywood had around gay representation.

The conversation started with Out Magazine’s 30th anniversary. On Twitter, former editor Jeffrey R Epstein talked about his time with the magazine and some of his favorite cover stories. These included celebs like Ellen DeGeneres, James Van Der Beek, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

When it comes to Johnson, Epstein reminisced working with the star on a cover in 2005. At the time, Johnson was promoting his crime-comedy Be Cool. The film also included John Travolta, Danny Devito, and Uma Thurman. In the movie, Dwayne Johnson played a gay bodyguard named Elliot Wilhelm.

Remembering working with Johnson, Jeffrey R Epstein called the star a “class act” and said Johnson was “One of the nicest, smartest humans I have ever interviewed.”

After hearing about Epstein’s words, Dwayne Johnson shared his own thoughts on Twitter. Johnson responded to Epstein’s tweet by sharing his support for LGBTQ representation and content.

According to Johnson, he was advised back then not to take the role because it could “ruin his career.”

“Jeff, thanks man so much for these very kind words. I always say, ‘It’s nice to be important, but more important to be nice.’ I was told back then (by a few influential folks) that playing a gay man would ‘ruin my career’. I said ‘hold my tequila and f*ck off.’ Nicely of course.”

Dwayne Johnson isn’t the only talent to talk about homophobia in Hollywood. From Colton Haynes to Zander Hodgson, Ezra Miller, Kate Winslet, Henry Golding, Billy Eichner, Wilson Cruz, and more have previously talked about homophobia in Hollywood. From straight actors being warned not to play LGBTQ roles to queer actors being warned not to come out and not being included on casting lists for LGBTQ roles, Hollywood has some problems to fix.

But one stage in fixing this problem is acknowledging that a problem exists. Its good to know that more and more actors are calling out the homophobia in Hollywood.