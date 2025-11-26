DWTS’ Gilles Rocca Reveals His Fluid Sexuality

When you think of Italian heartthrobs, your mind might wander to actors with chiseled abs and intense, soulful eyes. Enter Gilles Rocca, the 42-year-old Dancing with the Stars Italy winner who not only has the looks but the brains—and the heart—to back it up. Known for his roles in hit Italian TV series Don Matteo and I Cesaroni, as well as films like Metamorfosi, Rocca has made his name in both acting and reality TV. But these days, he’s winning over audiences for something even more important: his honesty.

RELATED: Get to Know Ezra Sosa from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Advertisement

In a recent interview on the Italian talk show Ciao Maschio, Rocca opened up about something a lot of people, gay or straight, are still a little uncomfortable talking about: their feminine side. You might expect a star of his stature to play into the stereotypical alpha-male narrative, but instead, Rocca’s approach is refreshingly different.

The Soft Side of Gilles Rocca: Strong but Sensitive

“I almost feel more like a woman than a man,” Rocca said, breaking down what it means to embrace vulnerability. Raised by a strong mother, he learned that it was okay to be both tough and tender. “Perhaps having had a very strong upbringing from my mother, I learned a lot,” he continued, emphasizing that while his outward appearance may scream masculine, his internal landscape is much more nuanced.

Advertisement

And let’s be real—he’s not just talking about crying during rom-coms. In the same interview, Rocca admitted to once being so “male” that he suppressed his own weaknesses. But now, he embraces those vulnerabilities as part of his authentic self. It’s like he’s telling us: the “perfect” guy who never shows a crack in his armor? Total myth.

Sexuality? Just Go With Your Instincts

While some might expect him to lean into a heteronormative narrative, Rocca has no qualms about addressing his own sexual fluidity. “If I were to be attracted to a man, there wouldn’t be any problems,” he said, delivering a mic-drop moment for anyone still clinging to rigid ideas about sexual identity. The man is literally saying, “I’ll take the advances if I’m into it,” and honestly, who’s going to argue with that logic?

Advertisement

Rocca’s openness doesn’t stop there. He points out that it’s not about being “open-minded” but about respecting your instincts. “I like women. But I’m absolutely open; in fact, I don’t even think it’s a question of openness, but rather that it’s a natural thing.” He’s not making a statement about labels or categories—he’s just living his truth. Imagine if we all did the same!

The Ally We Need

On top of being a refreshingly open guy, Rocca is a staunch LGBTQ+ ally who isn’t afraid to use his platform to speak out against homophobia. After recently judging the Miss Italy Queen drag pageant, he had this to say: “In such a horrible world we live in, we still need to assert our rights, and if we take these rights away from someone else, we don’t complain when they take them away from us. Love has no gender or race… love is just love.”

Advertisement

His words aren’t just empty platitudes. They’re a call to action, encouraging us to keep fighting for the rights of all people, regardless of sexual orientation, gender, or identity. This guy is on the right side of history.

More Than Just a Pretty Face

Okay, yes—he’s easy on the eyes. His Instagram is an endless scroll of steamy selfies, handsome headshots, and moments of unfiltered joy that make it hard not to hit that follow button. But Rocca’s appeal goes far beyond just being a pretty face. He’s a multi-dimensional man who proves that strength and vulnerability can coexist, that being yourself is the most attractive thing you can do, and that love truly is love, no matter who it’s between.

Currently, you can catch Rocca as Santiago in Moulin Rouge: The Musical in Rome. But if you’re already swooning and don’t want to wait, follow him on Insta and get your daily dose of this Italian dreamboat’s fabulous life.

So, let’s hear it for Gilles Rocca—he’s handsome, talented, woke, and clearly has his heart in the right place. In a world that often makes us choose between masculinity and femininity, Rocca is showing us that we don’t have to pick at all. And for that, we stan.