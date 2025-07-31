What do you get when you put Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney in a twin support group? Apparently, a cinematic serotonin boost wrapped in emotional devastation, sprinkled with charm and clever plot twists. Twinless, the indie darling that made Sundance audiences laugh, cry, and probably Google “twin support groups near me,” is officially coming to theaters on September 5—and if the trailer is any indication, we’re not ready.

Directed, written by, and starring James Sweeney (yes, he’s doing the most), Twinless pairs him with the ever-beloved Dylan O’Brien in what might be one of the most emotionally intelligent on-screen bromances of the year. The premise is deceptively simple: Roman (O’Brien) and Dennis (Sweeney) meet at a support group for people who’ve lost their twin. Grief connects them, but what unfolds is a layered exploration of identity, intimacy, and trust—with a side of dark comedy and questionable secrets.

From the very first trailer, you can tell the chemistry between Sweeney and O’Brien is legit. It’s not “two actors trying to make it work” chemistry—it’s “how have they not worked together before?” magic. You can practically feel their emotional vulnerability reaching through the screen. These two don’t just become inseparable in the film—they feel inseparable to us, the audience.

And if you think this is just another “sad boy indie film,” think again. There’s a twist—literally. Without spoiling too much, let’s just say that things are not what they seem when Roman meets Dennis’s lively, unpredictable co-worker Marcie, played by Aisling Franciosi. She brings energy and friction into the duo’s dynamic, forcing truths to bubble up to the surface.

Critics are already eating this up. After its January 23 premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Twinless walked away with the coveted Audience Award. Dylan O’Brien also snagged the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Acting, and if you’ve seen the trailer, you know why. He’s shedding his teen heartthrob image with every intense glance, and we’re here for it.

With a Rotten Tomatoes rating currently sitting at a glowing 96%, the hype is very real. And it’s not just riding on O’Brien’s shoulders—Sweeney’s vision as writer-director is smart, sensitive, and refreshing. He manages to take themes like grief and co-dependency and give them a tone that never feels heavy-handed. There’s wit, there’s emotional nuance, and most importantly, there’s heart.

Also: let’s hear it for the supporting cast. Lauren Graham, Chris Perfetti, and Tasha Smith round out the ensemble, bringing sharp dialogue and unexpected laughs. The film may center around the emotionally tangled friendship of Roman and Dennis, but everyone gets a moment to shine.

If you’re into movies that explore identity with humor, sadness, and a dose of unexpected queerness (Sweeney did give us Straight Up after all), Twinless is going to be right up your alley. It’s got emotional depth, incredible acting, and the kind of bromantic tension that makes you want to pause every scene and just feel your feelings.

Mark your calendars—Twinless hits theaters September 5, courtesy of Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions. Bring tissues, bring your best friend, and maybe bring your therapist.

WATCH THE OFFICIAL TRAILER: