Remember when the Olsen twins were everywhere during the 90’s? Well with Dylan O’Brien‘s latest movie Twinless that is exactly the energy he and director James Sweeney, who co-stars alongside O’Brien, are going for. The movie will be premiering at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23.

Director James Sweeney was absolutely in dire need of a twin when he was younger, he tells Entertainment Weekly. He shared a fond recollection of how twins were a “cultural zeitgeist” when he was younger with the Olsen Twins, Parent Trap’s Lindsay Lohan, and Tia and Tamara Mowry in Sister, Sister as parts of this pop cultural phenomenon.

“I grew up in a generation that idolized twins…It was a manifestation of the perfect best friend, somebody you could share everything with.”

So when Sweeney told his stepmom about the film, this is what she had to say:

“Oh, you used to beg me for a twin, and I had to explain to you that I can’t make that happen.”

Inspired by real-life twin bereavement support groups, the premise of the film talks about two pairs of twins (O’Brien and Sweeney) who are both lost in life after losing their respective twins. Brought together by fate and a support group for twin loss, O’Brien and Sweeney “find solace in each other” and form an unlikely bond.

“Roman (O’Brien} and Dennis (Sweeney) get along so well because they’re both bringing their respective baggage and grief and traumas to the table. They bond and complement each other.”

Since 2020, O’Brien’s name has been attached to the film ever since he fell in love with the character and the script. After many delays, like the Hollywood Actors’ and Writers’ Strike, the project finally came into fruition and will be premiering this week. He shares with Entertainment Weekly:

“I’m fascinated by it in terms of it [twins] being something so unique on this earth. That is one of those things that really, unless you experience it, you can’t understand. Twinless support groups exist because it is a very specific loss and trauma that you need support with — losing a connectivity that us normies can’t ever quite understand. That deeply resonated with me, even though I don’t have a twin. I found it to be a really compelling and heart-wrenching center to this story. This tragically poignant tale of this kid losing his other half.”

