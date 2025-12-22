Ed Sheeran Shows Off His Tattoos and Ripped Abs—DADDY Energy!

Ed Sheeran is making headlines for more than just his music these days—he’s out here flexing some seriously toned abs after a dramatic 30-pound weight loss. Posing shirtless for the cover of Men’s Health UK, the Grammy-winning musician showed off his chiseled physique, proving that he’s not just the guy behind the hit song Shape of You. The story behind his transformation, however, is even more inspiring than his abs.

RELATED: Ed Sheeran Goes Shirtless for the 2nd Time This Year!

Advertisement

In an interview with the outlet, Sheeran revealed that this body transformation came as part of a larger lifestyle change driven by one major goal: to be a responsible dad.

“I want to be a responsible dad, wanting to feel and look good,” he said.

With two young daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, Sheeran knew that if he wanted to show up as the father he’d always envisioned, he needed to prioritize his health—especially after years of balancing the demands of stardom with family life.

Advertisement

The Wake-Up Call: How Parenthood and Alcohol Made Him Reevaluate His Life

Sheeran credits his decision to overhaul his lifestyle to a specific moment of clarity involving his daughter, Lyra, when she was just two weeks old. “I remember Lyra was two weeks old and I had my best mate round and we had a bottle of wine. I went to bed, then Lyra woke up 20 minutes after I’d fallen asleep. I woke up and I was like, ‘Fuck, I probably shouldn’t drink if I’m going to feel this dreadful,’” he recalled. That eye-opening experience made him realize that alcohol, which he used to rely on to unwind, was affecting his ability to be the dad he wanted to be.

Advertisement

But it wasn’t just about being present for his kids. Sheeran also saw how drinking was impacting his physical health and career. “You’re less resilient in your thirties. I was losing my voice more. I would pull muscles in my leg, I pulled a muscle in my back when I was playing live… I wanted to feel superhuman on stage,” he admitted. By cutting back on alcohol, Sheeran not only improved his family life but also boosted his performance energy.

New Routine: Fitness Over Pub Nights and the Importance of Self-Care

The lifestyle overhaul wasn’t just about quitting booze. It was also about adopting a more consistent fitness routine. Sheeran embraced a mix of weightlifting, reformer Pilates, and running, all of which contributed to his 30-pound weight loss over the past five years. He found that this consistent exercise regimen not only helped him shed pounds but also made him feel better physically, particularly when it came to staying active for his daughters and feeling “superhuman” on stage.

Advertisement

Despite the temptations of post-show pub nights with friends, Sheeran now chooses self-care over late-night drinking. “I can be a guy who can be led quite easily and if I finish a gig and my mates are there, I could go out,” he admitted. Instead, he now prioritizes a soothing dinner and a hotel room massage. “I get the massage, and as soon as it’s done, I need to go to bed. So it’s great for maintaining my voice, maintaining energy, and keeping healthy.” Talk about the perks of rockstar life!

A Wellness Journey: Mental Health, Self-Love, and Sheeran’s Earlier Glow-Up

This isn’t Sheeran’s first major transformation. Back in 2019, he shed 50 pounds after quitting smoking, which he credited with helping him get a fresh start. In the Men’s Health interview, he opened up about his past, admitting that he “lived a pretty unhealthy life from 20 to 30” and that, while manageable, his habits didn’t always serve him in the long run. “I always felt like shit within myself; I’d wake up and look in the mirror and just feel gross.”

Advertisement

Now, with his new lifestyle and weight loss, Sheeran feels like he’s become the performer and father he always wanted to be. His journey underscores the crucial link between physical wellness and mental health. He believes that investing in one’s well-being is essential to achieving a balanced life, both personally and professionally.

Breaking the Silence: A Rockstar’s Fear and the Message He Hopes to Share

Sheeran also revealed that he had reservations about appearing on the cover of Men’s Health. As a guy who’s always been seen as more relatable than ‘perfect,’ he feared fans might find it “weird” to see him in such great shape. But once he got over his hesitation, he realized that his story could inspire others to embark on their own health journeys. “I’m the guy people relate to,” he said, adding that he hoped his transformation would encourage fans to make positive changes in their lives as well.