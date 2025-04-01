Ed Sheeran Goes Shirtless for the 2nd Time This Year!

[insert any lyric from ‘Shape of You’]

I didn’t have shirtless Ed Sheeran on my bingo card for 2025. I also didn’t expect for him to have that many tattoos under his clothes. But here we are, and I’m not complaining!

The 4x Grammy Award Winner shocked fans on Saturday, March 31st, when he posted a TikTok video of his “morning routine” which happened to include lots of shirtless content, exercise and a supporting character – his Calvin’s.

According to People Magazine, the video was a friendly, hilarious rip on TikTok influencer Ashton Hall and also a way to subtly promote his upcoming single ‘Azizam.”

Takes take a look… because I know it’s what you’re all waiting for.

Every body is a good body, so why not show it off?

You know, I’ve never given Ed Sheeran much attention aside from his tunes playing quite often on my morning commute to work. After this video above, however, I’ll always think that the red headed crooner is a dark horse… His attractiveness really does creep up on you, and I think he’s starting to look better with age?

Who is Ed Sheeran?

The 34-year-old Englishman and occasional actor has achieved eight #1 albums during his career so far. Some of his biggest hits include Top 10 powerhouses like ‘Bad Habits,’ ‘Perfect’ and ‘Thinking Out Loud.’ Even if you don’t listen to pop music, everyone has at least heard the name Ed Sheeran.

Props for the Pokémon tattoo, sir.

What does the summer hold for Ed Sheeran? I don’t know, but it’s probably going to entail another number one record! But here’s hoping it also includes more shirtless content. No better way to promote new music than with thirst traps!

Were you a fan of the music A-lister prior to his new TikTok video? What do you think of someone being completely covered in tattoos? Comment all your thoughts here and on our social media platforms.

I’m in love with the shape of you! There, I just wanted to say it before I ended this piece…