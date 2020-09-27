Hunky Eric Decker Nearly Breaks The Internet With This Jaw-Dropping Pic

There’s a fun trend going on as of late. Lots of hunky heterosexual men are pretty much baring it all on the internet. We aren’t complaining, just something we’ve noticed.

Case in point: former NFL star and all around dreamboat Eric Decker. The 33-year-old took the term “supportive husband” to a whole new level when he posted a naked Instagram photo of himself earlier this week.

He did this to help promote his gorgeous wife Jessie James Decker‘s new cookbook Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate. And yes, the caption was filled with many sexual puns that would make Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) from Sex and the City very proud.

“It’s bigger, better and tastier than what you could ever imagine……I’m talking about my wife’s amazing new cookbook ‘just feed me’,” he cheekily wrote. “It’s officially out now! I’ve tasted everything and I can tell you it’s damn good. Enjoy!”

Country singer Jessie was of course thrilled that he did this. “You’re the best,” she wrote in the comment section with two laughing emojis. Other fans, however, were a bit more thirsty with their words. “This is something I can get behind,” one wrote. Us too, girl. Us too.

Eric was far from the only stud who melted our hearts recently. Channing Tatum put his six pack and VPL on display in his own naughty photo, Charlie Puth spread his legs in a very interesting position and Sterling K. Brown took his shirt off in an attempt to get us to vote in the upcoming election.

Like what you see?😏 There’s more where this came from…👀: https://t.co/hxpZ4NM4g9 pic.twitter.com/v2NktElkJB — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) September 22, 2020

Keep up the good work fellas.