Erling Haaland’s Bulge Has Everyone Suddenly Interested in Football

Written by Eugene
Eugene

Eugene is an Instinct Magazine's writer for everything LGBTQIA+, from the hottest celeb tea to the most pressing community news. With a sharp eye for detail and a love for keeping it real, Eugene serv...

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Published Jul 7, 2026

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Every so often, the internet collectively develops a crush. This week, it’s Erling Haaland’s turn. The 6’5″ Norwegian football superstar has always looked like he walked straight out of a Viking saga. Towering frame? Check. Flowing blond hair? Check. Face card that never declines? Also check.

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But lately, the conversation has drifted a little… lower. Specifically, toward the bulge that’s been impossible for social media to stop talking about. 

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Photos of Haaland in fitted shorts have been making the rounds online, and let’s just say the internet’s investigative department has been working overtime. Social media has entered its detective era—zooming, enhancing, analyzing, and, above all else, thirsting.

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The verdict? Case closed.

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Erling Haaland Is the Internet’s New Boyfriend 

Sure, Haaland is one of the best footballers in the world. But what makes him especially endearing is that he’s also gloriously unserious.

 

Need proof? There’s the now-viral clip of him getting spooked by his own reflection. Imagine looking like that and still losing a jump scare to a mirror. A giant Viking who accidentally scares himself? That’s boyfriend material.

 

It’s the perfect recipe for internet obsession: devastatingly handsome, unintentionally funny, and built like someone who chops down trees for cardio. No wonder we have unanimously filed him under “Would.”

 

Oh Right… He Also Plays Football

As much as the internet has been busy discussing Haaland’s viral bulge, the man himself has been busy reminding everyone why he’s one of football’s biggest stars. 

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He recently scored twice to help Norway defeat Brazil 2–1 and book a place in the World Cup quarterfinals. Casual.

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Asked about his incredible scoring record, Haaland delivered a response so effortlessly confident it almost deserves to be framed.

“I mean, it’s like things normally are,” the imposing 25-year-old center forward explained, via an interpreter. “If I have a chance or two, then very often I score. I’m not quite sure, but this is what I do. It’s all about being focused and taking the chances I get. And I normally get them even if I don’t score on the first one.”

Final Whistle? Not Even Close.

Whether you first noticed Erling Haaland because of his unstoppable finishing, his goofy personality, or the bulge that accidentally launched a thousand tweets, you’re certainly not alone. Some athletes win trophies. Some win the internet.

Haaland

And then there’s Erling Haaland, who’s somehow managed to win both—while leaving thousands of people asking the same question:

Respectfully… is Norway accepting new citizens?

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