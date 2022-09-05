Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal Wrap Up Filming for Upcoming LGBTQ+ Film

The short film ‘Strange Way of Life,’ starring Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal, recently wrapped up its production, and they commemorated it with a selfie in Spain during golden hour.

“Golden hour is unreal in Spain. @PascalisPunk and I are wrapping production on #ExtrañaFormadeVida (#AStrangeWayOfLife). It’s been a dream to work with Pedro Almodóvar and his wonderful team. Apologies for my Spanish. Have a great weekend, everyone,” Hawke wrote as his caption, and his followers are raving about their selfie, and the fact that their LGBTQ+ Western movie seems to be nearing its release date.

‘Strange Way of Life’ is directed by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, and he has penned it as his “answer” to Ang Lee’s ‘Brokeback Mountain’ in 2005. The short film is 30 minutes long, and it tells the story of

“the relationship between Silva (Pascal) and Sheriff Jake (Hawke), a pair of gunslingers who reunite in the Spanish desert after decades apart,” as per Screen Rant.

Aside from the two actors mentioned above, ‘Elite’ actor Manu Ríos is also starring in the movie. The ‘Strange Way of Life’ is director Almodóvar’s second project in English, and he teased that it is a “very intimate” story.

Source: screenrant.com