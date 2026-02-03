February Watchlist: The Queer Content You Won’t Want to Miss

February is here, darlings, and while straight people get their thousands of options, we’re stuck with just a handful of things to actually enjoy. But fear not! We’ve got a sizzling lineup of queer content to keep you hot, bothered, and absolutely entertained. Winter may be cold, but we’re turning up the heat with these must-watch picks. So, grab your blanket, sip that cocktail (or wine, or whatever keeps you warm), and let’s get into it.

February Preview

As we gear up for February, it’s clear that the queer content gods are blessing us this month. From sizzling romances to explosive drama and eye candy that’ll make you literally swoon, there’s plenty to keep us glued to our screens. Whether you’re in the mood for heart-pounding action, slow-burn tension, or a throwback to iconic reality TV, February’s lineup has it all. So, let’s dive into what’s about to make your watchlist hotter than your Valentine’s date.

Pillion – February 6 – Theaters

This one’s for all the leather lovers out there. Colin (Melling), the adorable wallflower, gets swept up in the seductive world of Ray (Skarsgård), the hot-as-sin motorcycle gang leader. What starts as a submissive fling spirals into a full-on ride into passion. If you’ve ever had a leather jacket fantasy, this one’s for you. Think roaring engines, moody stares, and a whole lot of “what’s about to happen next?” The chemistry? Off the charts.

Bridgerton: Season 4, Part Two – Feb 26 – Netflix

Alright, we all know Bridgerton was practically made for us—the drama, the lust, and, let’s be real, the jaw-dropping outfits. Season 4 has been a slow-burn of absolute deliciousness, especially with the growing (and somewhat torturous) tension between Francesca and Michaela. We’re all waiting with bated breath to see if the sapphic magic will finally pop off in Season 5. Will our fantasies finally become reality, or will we keep holding our breath like a Regency-era fan? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure—we’re in for the long haul.

Marvel’s Runaways: (Seasons 1-3) – Feb 1 – Tubi

A lot of us are still mad that Marvel’s Runaways was yanked from Hulu, but thanks to Tubi, it’s back and ready to serve. This teen drama about six L.A. teens discovering their powers while fighting off evil parents (hello, drama) will have you hooked. Plus, we get a gay superhero storyline featuring our favorite rainbow-colored lesbian and her goth bisexual witch girlfriend. Can it get any gayer? The answer is, no. No, it cannot.

The ‘Burbs’ – February 8 – NBC

Just when you thought suburbia was all lawn-mowing and PTA meetings, The ‘Burbs (an adaptation of the 1989 Tom Hanks film) comes along to prove you wrong. This mystery thriller serves up more secrets, scandals, and dangerous neighbors than your last family reunion. A young couple moves back to the husband’s childhood home, only to have their quiet little life shattered by the weirdos next door. Oh, and did we mention there’s some queer intrigue brewing in the cul-de-sac? Just saying, things might get messy.

Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model (2026) – Feb 16 – Netflix

Gather ‘round, my fierce queens, because this documentary is about to take you back. If you were obsessed with America’s Next Top Model (who wasn’t?), you’ll love this insider look at the iconic reality show that gave us more drama than a Real Housewives reunion. With Tyra Banks, Miss J, Nigel, and Jay Manuel spilling tea, expect to hear the real inside stories (and maybe even some shady moments we definitely didn’t see on screen). Who knew modeling could be so… messy?

What’s On Your Radar?

Are we missing something fabulous? Anything that’s giving you heart palpitations or making you clutch your pearls in anticipation? Drop us a comment and let us know what you’re dying to binge this February. We’re all about the good vibes, the hot content, and the guilty pleasures. Don’t leave us hanging, hun—let’s make February a hot one together!