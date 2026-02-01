Keep The Hat On + Waving At The Waves + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018.

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published Feb 1, 2026

DaniG 1

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Dani Garrido, who served up muscle bear goodness.

Gustavo did a progress check:

Gustavo

Troy likes to keep the hat on:

Troy likes to keep the hat on

Joel Wieneke waved at the waves:

Joel

Rodrigo cuddled in Rio de Janeiro:

Rodrigo

Matt was built for hugs:

Matt

Antoni Porowski showed off his briefs:

Antoni

Justin Moore tried out a new gym mirror:

Justin

Enderson Gonzalez got his Vitamin D:

Enderson

Shomari Francis kept it real:

shomari

Payton was ready for a road trip:

payton

Fran Tomas got a fresh cut:

FranT

Thai Fifer worked the camera angles:

ThaiF

Polo Morin has a chair and he’s not afraid to use it:

Polo

