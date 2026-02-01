Keep The Hat On + Waving At The Waves + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Dani Garrido, who served up muscle bear goodness.

Gustavo did a progress check:

Troy likes to keep the hat on:

Joel Wieneke waved at the waves:

Rodrigo cuddled in Rio de Janeiro:

Matt was built for hugs:

Antoni Porowski showed off his briefs:

Justin Moore tried out a new gym mirror:

Enderson Gonzalez got his Vitamin D:

Shomari Francis kept it real:

Payton was ready for a road trip:

Fran Tomas got a fresh cut:

Thai Fifer worked the camera angles:

Polo Morin has a chair and he’s not afraid to use it: