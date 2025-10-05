Folsom Street Fair + Big Beach Boys + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Isaiah, who made eyes at the camera.
Mark and Anthony were in big beach boy mode:
Austin and Alphie made it to Folsom Street Fair:
Dani Garrido showed up for Furry Friday:
Kevin Davis smiled on Sunday vibes:
Joel Wieneke settled into his state of mind:
Noah took stock of the situation:
Nathan checked out his jeans:
Voy Pearson was feeling California groovy:
Keiynan Lonsdale kicked back in a kilt:
Justin Moore did a progress check:
Aussie pop star Troye Sivan said ‘hello;’
Roberto enjoyed some post-workout sunshine:
And Ricky Martin dropped this totally tan selfie in his Insta-Stories: