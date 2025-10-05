Folsom Street Fair + Big Beach Boys + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Isaiah, who made eyes at the camera.

Advertisement

Mark and Anthony were in big beach boy mode:

Austin and Alphie made it to Folsom Street Fair:

Advertisement

Dani Garrido showed up for Furry Friday:

Advertisement

Kevin Davis smiled on Sunday vibes:

Advertisement

Joel Wieneke settled into his state of mind:

Noah took stock of the situation:

Advertisement

Nathan checked out his jeans:

Advertisement

Voy Pearson was feeling California groovy:

Advertisement

Keiynan Lonsdale kicked back in a kilt:

Justin Moore did a progress check:

Advertisement

Aussie pop star Troye Sivan said ‘hello;’

Advertisement

Roberto enjoyed some post-workout sunshine:

And Ricky Martin dropped this totally tan selfie in his Insta-Stories: