Ricky Martin Strips Down in Latest Sultry Shirtless Selfie

Ricky Martin is at it again, daring to bare and turning Instagram into his personal stage. The Puerto Rican powerhouse posted a sultry, shirtless selfie on September 30, making waves with a photo that was as close to a wardrobe malfunction as anyone could (or should) get. In true Ricky fashion, the post had a flirty grin, tantalizing abs, and the subtle promise of “I know what you’re thinking.”

The backdrop? A bathroom with just the right amount of luxury—tiled walls and a glass door that looked like it belonged in a spa, but Martin made it all about him. His abs—so defined they could probably have their own zip code—are on full display, and let’s be real: the only thing more impressive than those V-cuts might be the fact that he managed to pull off a flawless selfie without the risk of a malfunction. Ricky knows how to tease the internet without spilling all the tea.

The soundtrack to his daring Instagram moment was “Push” by Connor Price and Nic D, because nothing says “watch me” like the perfect beat to go with a half-naked flex. It’s clear that Martin has mastered the art of looking effortlessly sexy while still making it seem like he’s just another guy in a bathroom with a camera. Swoon.

But if you think this level of boldness is a recent thing, you haven’t been paying attention to Martin’s journey. This isn’t his first go-round with skin-baring selfies. Earlier this month, Ricky shared how he saved the day (and his pants) ahead of his MTV VMAs 2025 performance. In a post on September 7, Martin gave his followers a peek behind the scenes at his pre-show chaos—complete with a last-minute “wardrobe malfunction.”

Martin’s candid carousel of images showed him doing what anyone would do before an important performance: sitting shirtless on a sofa, sewing his pants back together. Just your average Saturday, right? Of course, it’s made infinitely more glamorous by sunlight streaming down, highlighting his abs like they were made for the stage. We all know no one does crisis management like Ricky Martin, and it was the perfect example of how sometimes you have to sew it back together, even when you’re at the top of your game.

Martin, ever the good sport, joked about his impromptu fashion fixes, saying, “I can sew if need be by the way,” as he shared the behind-the-scenes fun. The photos also gave us glimpses of him getting prepped for his show—hair trimmed, funny faces intact, and still working on his pants like a true performer under pressure.

Of course, Martin is no stranger to a little more revealing content. In March, when he visited Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, he dropped some juicy details about his love life and the DMs that come with being one of the world’s most desirable men. During a “Pillow Talk” segment, he revealed that he’s “generous, caring, passionate” when it comes to romance, but it was his foot fetish that really grabbed attention.

“You have no idea,” Martin said with a knowing smile. “It’s like I greenlit everybody. All the time. That’s all I get now, and I’m really happy about it. Some are kind of weird, so I’m like, ‘Whoa, no.'” Honestly, who could blame him? If we were Ricky Martin, we’d probably be getting flooded with all kinds of strange pics too. But to his credit, he doesn’t shy away from the weird, instead embracing the hilarious side of it all. When Cohen asked if his DMs were “lit,” Martin didn’t miss a beat. “Yeah, yeah. I’m a single man—I can say it!” And really, who could argue?

It’s no surprise that Martin keeps us on our toes—whether he’s showing off some skin, sewing his pants back together, or spilling the tea on his personal preferences. He’s living proof that even at 53, the man knows how to keep it spicy. So the next time you’re scrolling through your feed and see Ricky Martin sharing a shirtless selfie, just remember: he’s not just showing off his muscles—he’s giving us all a master class in self-confidence, with a side of humor, a touch of sexy, and maybe a few foot pics thrown in for good measure.