For the Love of DILFs is back for another season, bringing a new lineup of Daddies and Himbos ready to pair up in this fun, cheeky, and surprisingly heartfelt show. The stakes? A cool $10,000 for the winning duo’s potential future beyond the walls of Dr. DILF‘s mansion. Of course, the show wouldn’t be the same without its star, the American Reality Television Awards-nominated host and house mother, Stormy Daniels, who amps up the drama, serves as an occasional therapist and mother bear, and also adds her signature flair to the hilarity.

Season 2 brought us intriguing challenges and heartbreaking breakups from the Daddies and Himbos, and this season promises to be even more exciting with a new batch of Daddies and Himbos. Get to know them down below!

Check out the Himbos this season:

Dani (@mixedkidvibes)

According to Dani’s Instagram post they are “The first GNC gaysian heartthrob to grace the American TV screen,” being half-Latin and half-Japanese. If their face looks familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen Dani in an ad for the catchy Lady Gaga x Beat Saber release. It was a special moment for Dani as a member of the queer gamer community, and now he’s joining a completely different, but still fun, game of love!

Jay (@jayseabrook_)

Jay Seabrook is starting to build quite a following on social media where he shares house and techno music content mixed with funny and flirty posts. He loves music so much that he also serves as a writer for EDMTunes. Jay says he’s a “vers Venezuelan” who also models and has an OnlyFans account if you want to go check that out!

Justin

Justin is a little bit more private but according to his interview with Pride, he says he’s a “young, dumb, twenty-something” who’s looking for stability in a partner, particularly one who knows how to manage his time and schedule. Absolutely agreed! There’s jus something about a man who knows what he wants and knows how to plan ahead.

Samuel (@gaddydaddy_)

Sam’s Instagram profile says he’s a ‘gaymer,’ egyptian streamer born and raised in Los Angeles who is “here to play games, make people laugh and make connections.” He is a father to a four-year-old Shit Tzu, Lily, who loves and adores; and if you’re lucky enough, you’ll find her making cameos while he’s streaming! Check out his Twitch stream here.

Timmy (@timmyyhilton)

Timmy often shares snaps with Paris Hilton, and of her different merchandises, sparking curiosity about their connection—though whether they’re related remains a mystery. Follow him for a mix of style, sparkle, doses of pink, and playful intrigue!

The D in DILF stands for Daddy and these Daddies are ready to rock your worlds!

David (@davidmsmithjr)

David is the perfect mix of beach fun and concrete jungles–Puerto Vallarta meets New York City. He’s a charity & event consultant by day, PV Real Estate guru by night. With his busy schedule, it looks like David is looking for someone who is still quite mature in spite of their younger age. He tells Pride, “No matter what age you are, you can always learn a lot from those both younger and older than you!”

Foxx (@HeSoFoXxy)

Foxx embraces the motto “my body, my rules,” a powerful statement that speaks volumes. As a health and sex advocate, he’s all about promoting body positivity and embracing healthy sexual habits. His unwavering confidence in both his body and himself makes him an ideal fit for the cast, bringing not just charm but a refreshing perspective on self-love and empowerment.

Nicholas (@famouzboyz)

Nicholas is an entrepreneur and was a contestant on Hulu’s Baker’s Dozen. With a keen eye for business and a flair for the spotlight, he’s making a name for himself both in the entrepreneurial world and on reality TV. Follow along as he balances sweet success and sweet treats in this exciting new journey!

Robert (@Nocommando1)

Robert’s story is quite unique to the ‘For the Love of DILFs’ franchise–he just got recently divorced to a woman. Telling Pride, ““I was very recently divorced from a woman and thought the show would offer me an opportunity to meet and engage with multiple younger men in an interesting dating experience.”

Victor (@writervicyates)

Victor is an accomplished novelist, journalist, poet, and social media manager, with the honor of winning a Lambda Literary Award for her book A Love Like Blood. Wanting to break out of his comfort zone, Victor decided that the competition might just be a good place to start.

For the Love of DILFs is back on OutTV starting November 26th! Get ready for the drama, fun, and flirtation as daddies and himbos compete for love and a $10,000 prize. Sound off below—who do you think will end up with whom this season? Let the predictions begin!