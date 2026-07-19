The Foster Care Fight Just Got a Lot More Queer

Finding more loving homes for children should be one of the few things Americans can agree on. Yet, in true Washington fashion, foster care has become the latest battleground where politics, religion, and LGBTQ+ rights are all competing for the same headline.

The Trump administration has scrapped a Biden-era foster care rule, arguing that it discouraged some families from becoming foster parents instead of helping children find permanent homes. Officials say the rollback removes a hurdle they believe was slowing recruitment at a time when the country’s foster care system desperately needs more families to step up.

RELATED: Donald Trump Jokes About Having a ‘Threesome’ With His Sons

Administration leaders say the decision also aligns with first lady Melania Trump’s Fostering the Future initiative and an executive order calling for a “whole-of-government approach to improving child welfare and foster care.” The move also supports U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Alex Adams’ “Home for Every Child” campaign, which is focused on closing the gap between the number of children entering foster care and the number of available homes.

For Adams, faith communities are a key part of that solution. He argued that families with strong religious convictions are among those most likely to foster or adopt, making it especially important that government policies encourage, rather than discourage, their participation.

A different approach to recruiting families

Adams believes the previous policy created unnecessary divisions among prospective foster parents.

RELATED: Florida Republican Claims Giraffes Prove Being Gay Isn’t Natural

“The 2024 designated placement rule was one of those things that we think sent the wrong message,” Adams explained. “It would have segmented families into those that are ‘LGBTQ-friendly’ and those that are not.”

He also underscored the scale of the challenge facing the foster care system today.

“Right now we only have 57 foster families for every 100 children entering the system.”

Politics and foster care

That number helps explain why the issue carries such high stakes. Supporters of the rollback argue that removing regulations they view as burdensome will attract more foster families and ultimately benefit children waiting for stable homes. LGBTQ+ advocates, meanwhile, are expected to continue raising concerns about how policy changes could affect queer youth, who are disproportionately represented in the foster care system.

The politics will almost certainly continue. The waiting children, however, can’t afford to wait forever.

Source: DailyWire