Donald Trump Jokes About Having a ‘Threesome’ With His Sons

Before the internet had time to argue about policy, tariffs, or campaign strategy, Donald Trump had already given it something else to obsess over. During a speech that was supposed to celebrate American heroes, the US president left many people doing a double take after joking about having a “threesome” with his two eldest sons. Because nothing derails a conversation about military valor quite like accidentally dropping vocabulary that usually belongs on dating apps and late-night group chats. RELATED: Ian McKellen Says Trump Helped Him Unlock Magneto’s Darkest Powers

Trump’s one-word joke stole the entire speech

Speaking Tuesday (1 July) at the dedication of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, North Dakota, the US president was reflecting on the rare father-and-son pairs who have received the Medal of Honor, America’s highest military decoration.

After mentioning Theodore Roosevelt and Theodore Roosevelt Jr., along with Arthur MacArthur and Douglas MacArthur, Trump looked toward two familiar faces in the audience: his eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. That’s when the speech took an unexpected detour.

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“As I see my two beautiful sons sitting there, I think I’m going to give one to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome, OK?” he said.

Trump: Now, as I see my two beautiful sons sitting there. I think I’m going to give one to myself, one to them, and we’ll have a threesome. pic.twitter.com/OSTYuFotKq — Acyn (@Acyn) July 1, 2026

If you heard millions of people simultaneously pausing a video and rewinding it, that’s probably why. Trump continued the joke by suggesting his sons deserved medals “for their genius at hunting,” while he should receive one for “taking on Russia, Russia, Russia,” before adding: “No, I’m only kidding.”

Social media had plenty to say

It didn’t take long for the clip to spread across social media, where users quickly elevated one sentence above everything else said during the speech.

Some questioned whether the remark was simply another example of Trump’s off-the-cuff speaking style. Others pointed out that he appeared to be reading from a teleprompter, with some arguing that the speech had been prepared in advance. Critics also used the moment to renew broader attacks on the president, with some calling him “the most corrupt President.”

Whatever the intention behind the joke, one thing became clear almost immediately: people weren’t discussing Medal of Honor history anymore.

Political speeches are usually remembered for a defining message. This one became memorable because a single word completely hijacked the conversation. Within hours, timelines were filled with clips, reactions, and plenty of raised eyebrows, proving once again that the internet has an unmatched talent for turning one unexpected remark into the headline.

Some speeches leave audiences inspired. Others leave everyone checking the captions to make sure they heard the same thing. This one firmly landed in the second category.