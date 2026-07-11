Florida Republican Claims Giraffes Prove Being Gay Isn’t Natural

There are hot takes, there are wild takes, and then there are bringing giraffes into your anti-gay argument takes.

Florida Republican congressional candidate Rod Joseph has landed himself in the spotlight after claiming that nobody is born gay because, according to him, everyone is “born straight.” To make his point, he looked to the animal kingdom—only to pick examples that scientists have been challenging for years.

RELATED: TikTok May Know You’re Gay Before You Do, New Study Suggests

Spoiler alert: the giraffes did not sign off on this statement.

Giraffes really caught a stray

During an 8 July editorial board interview with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Joseph was asked about Rep. Andy Ogles’ controversial Pride Month post declaring that “Homosexuality has no place in America.”

RELATED: Anti-Gay Post by GOP Rep. Andy Ogles Draws Backlash From His Own Party

Joseph responded by arguing that sexual orientation isn’t something people are born with.

“You cannot be born gay. That’s impossible biologically. Sexual preference from the Roman Empire to date, it’s always a preference,” Joseph said, continuing by claiming that LGBTQ+ people are somehow influenced or indoctrinated instead of naturally existing.

Then came the safari portion of the interview.

“Look at the natural habitat. You never see a lion that mate(s) with a male lion for life. You never see a giraffe, a male giraffe, that mate(s) with a giraffe…. Myself right now saying I am a giraffe, that doesn’t mean it’s true,” Joseph said.

It’s an argument that scientists have been challenging for years.

The animal kingdom did not get the memo

Scientists have documented same-sex sexual behaviour in more than 1,500 animal species, including mammals, birds, reptiles, fish, and insects. Researchers have observed same-sex courtship, pair bonding, and sexual behaviour in species ranging from lions and giraffes to penguins, dolphins, and bonobos, according to a 2009 University of California study. Turns out, nature has been minding its own queer business for a very long time.

While researchers continue to study the biological origins of sexual orientation, major medical and psychological organizations agree that being lesbian, gay, or bisexual is neither a choice nor a disorder. So yes, the science came with receipts—and apparently, so did the giraffes.

Even his rivals weren’t buying it

Joseph’s comments also prompted criticism from across the political spectrum. Fellow Republican candidate Lateresa “LA” Jones rejected his conclusions and instead called for compassion.

“I don’t know how God made people. I do not,” she said. “I pray that we become a nation where we embrace people for who God created them to be.”

Democratic candidate Elijah Manley, the only out gay candidate in the race, was even less impressed.

“You’re born the way you are,” he said, adding that Joseph was “also wrong about animals”.

For queer people, hearing someone insist that being gay is “unnatural” is about as original as a reboot nobody asked for. The difference this time? The argument somehow recruited giraffes—animals that scientists have already documented engaging in same-sex behavior.

The internet has a saying: leave Britney alone.

After this interview, it might be time to add another one: leave the giraffes out of it.

What is also not a great fact about this supposed politician running for office is that his district will be one that encompasses Wilton Manors, one of the gayest cities in the nation. We don’t think he’s a good fit for the position.