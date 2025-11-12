Freddie Mercury’s ‘Mr. Bad Guy’ Is Back with a Green Vinyl Reissue

The year 1985 was a turning point for Freddie Mercury, and not just because of his unmatched stage presence or those iconic opera-rock theatrics with Queen. It was the year Freddie decided to spread his wings outside the band that had already made him a global legend, releasing his debut solo album, Mr. Bad Guy. Fast-forward 40 years, and that same bold, extravagant, and unapologetically flamboyant work is getting the deluxe treatment it so richly deserves.

Set to be reissued on December 5, 2025, Mr. Bad Guy’s 40th-anniversary edition is coming to us on a translucent 180g green vinyl that feels as rebellious as the album itself. But wait—there’s more. For those of us who love a little visual flair, a picture disc LP will also be available exclusively through direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, so you can let Freddie’s vivid, larger-than-life persona literally shine through your turntable. A perfect match for the album’s unapologetically extravagant energy.

Freddie’s Vision: No Queen, Just Freddie

When Freddie Mercury decided to step away from Queen to record Mr. Bad Guy, it wasn’t an escape—it was an evolution. As he explained at the time, “I had a lot of ideas bursting to get out, and there were a lot of musical territories I wanted to explore which I really couldn’t do within Queen.”

And explore he did. Mr. Bad Guy weaves pop, dance, and theatrical elements into a fabric that’s equal parts sensual and unapologetically dramatic. Tracks like “I Was Born To Love You” and “Living On My Own” bring Mercury’s signature blend of joy and pathos, but it’s the title track, Mr. Bad Guy, where Mercury really flexes his muscles. This isn’t just pop—this is musical theater with a side of pure Freddie magic.

“There isn’t one song on a Queen album that actually had a fully-fledged orchestra on it,” Freddie said in reference to Mr. Bad Guy. “I thought, ‘I’ll be the first one to do it.’ It’s quite outrageous. I just said, ‘Play all the notes you haven’t played in your life before,’ so they went completely crazy. And that’s the outcome. Very bombastic, very pompous, very me.”

We don’t know about you, but “bombastic” and “pompous” sound like the best adjectives to describe the legendary Mercury. It’s impossible not to love the pure audacity of someone who knew they were about to change the game and had no time for anything less than complete perfection.

The Sound of Now, With Respect for the Past

Fast-forward to today, and the reissue of Mr. Bad Guy is a beautiful homage to Freddie’s original vision. The 40th-anniversary edition features a remix by Justin Shirley-Smith and Joshua J. Macrae, who previously brought this fresh take to Freddie’s catalog on the 2019 Never Boring box set. They took the original multi-track tapes and reworked them to ensure the album feels as vibrant as it would have if Freddie had access to today’s technology—and more time to perfect it.

“We went back to the original multi-track tapes,” Shirley-Smith shares. “It’s a great collection of songs, and Freddie’s vocal performance is absolutely extraordinary. The idea wasn’t to try to make it sound like it would today, it was to make it sound like it would have then, if they’d had better technology and more time. And of course, it’s a massive honor to work on anything Freddie did, and we always treat it with the utmost respect.”

For the Mercury superfan, this reissue promises to be more than just an album; it’s a celebration of an icon’s unapologetically multifaceted spirit.

A Personal Album for Freddie

One of the most touching elements of Mr. Bad Guy was how deeply personal it was to Freddie. “I put my heart and soul into Mr. Bad Guy and I think it’s a very natural album,” he once said. “It had some very moving ballads—things to do with sadness and pain—but at the same time there were some very frivolous and tongue-in-cheek songs, because that is my nature. I think the songs on that album reflect the state of my life, a diverse selection of moods and a whole spectrum of what my life was.”

In many ways, Mr. Bad Guy captured a time when Freddie was confronting both his personal challenges and the very nature of his public persona. But what he gave us was a masterpiece that, like him, was never one-dimensional. Mr. Bad Guy was audacious and tender, campy and sincere. It was classic Freddie—no apologies, no rules, just life lived loudly and unapologetically.

An Album That Keeps on Giving

The 40th-anniversary edition of Mr. Bad Guy is a reminder of why Freddie Mercury continues to resonate with so many people, especially in the LGBTQ+ community. The album is as much about embracing your inner contradictions as it is about living your truth. It celebrates joy and sorrow, flamboyance and vulnerability, with a soundtrack that never fails to make you move, laugh, or reflect.

As we prepare to spin this iconic album once more, let’s remember what Freddie said: “I think the songs on that album reflect the state of my life, a diverse selection of moods and a whole spectrum of what my life was.” And if that isn’t an anthem for the queer experience—one that is layered, complex, and beautifully multifaceted—then we don’t know what is.

So grab your green vinyl, throw on your best leather jacket (or glitter suit), and let’s get ready to celebrate Freddie’s Mr. Bad Guy. It’s a reissue that’s as bold and iconic as the man himself. After all, Freddie didn’t need a reason to go big—he just did. And, thankfully for all of us, he always will.

The Mr. Bad Guy 40th Anniversary Edition is out December 5, 2025. Get ready to love it all over again.

