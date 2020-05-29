French Figure Skater Reveals Boyfriend Over Instagram

A World Champion Figure skater has recently come out and introduced the world to his boyfriend.

Guillaume Cizeron is a four-time World Champion ice dancer. But that’s not all, he’s also a five-time consecutive European champion, the 2017 and 2019 Grand Prix Final champion, and a six-time French national champion. Together with his partner Gabriella Papadakis, Cizeron not only competed in the 2018 Olympics but he also won the silver medal.

But now, Cizeron is making headlines for another reason. In honor of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, Cizeron came out as gay on Instagram. He also included a picture of himself and his boyfriend (seen above).

Cizeron then discussed his sexuality, his relationship, and coming out to Têtu Magazine. In this talk, Guillaume Cizeron shared that he doesn’t consider the interview as his coming out because he’d always been open to his friend and family. He just did not address the fact in public spaces. Until now, that is. And the reason he’s going public with this fact is his desire to “serve the cause.”

“I wanted to share this publicly because it was world day against homophobia and transphobia,” Cizeron told Têtu. “I told myself that by living in Montreal, one of the cities where we feel the most free as a person from the LGBT community, we tend to forget how this is not the case everywhere in Canada and in other countries, even in France. So exposing oneself serves the cause.”

This decision wasn’t made lightly, however, as Cizeron took several months to mull it over with close ones. Truly, Cizeron had many reservations about being out to the public. Would he receive pushback? Will he be labeled as being purely a “gay athlete?”

“What held me for a moment was the fact that I always considered that we shouldn’t have to come out,” the silver Olympic medalist confessed. “I was quite surprised that people made so many positive comments, it made me happy. Despite everything, there were 200 or 300 people who stopped following me at that time, out of 84,000. I have the impression that gay sportsmen are still known to be gay sportsmen. I don’t want to be the gay skater, but the medalist skater. But I think there is still a need to fight so that matters evolve in this direction.”

We’re glad to hear that Cizeron fought past his doubts and fears. We also hope that his announcement reaches the eyes and ears of people in need of such representation. Let’s hope Guillaume Cizeron’s words and pictures reach around the globe.

Source: Têtu Magazine