Freshly Squeezed + Cool In Cancun + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week starting with Rodiney Santiago, who pondered his partner status.

Connor Storrie kept it casual in the restroom:



Mo’re was in a New York state of mind:

Freshly Squeezed + Cool In Cancun + American Gladiators

Caleb was feeling freshly squeezed:

Thomas and PJ kept it cool in Cancun:



Gustavo Naspolini did a progress check:

Joe Jonas sent regards from Puerto Rico:

Chris Bednarik wore white:

Dr. Gideon Johnson munched on Munich:

Hugo enjoyed golden hour:

JD enjoyed a rainy day in bed:

Iasser gave good selfie:

Rafael posed with his bestie:

Gustavo Correa enjoyed his upgrade:

“American Gladiators” Ace and Neon hit Times Square: