Freshly Squeezed + Cool In Cancun + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published May 10, 2026

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Updated May 10, 2026

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Gustavo Rodiney Gideon InstaHunks
(images via Instagram)

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week starting with Rodiney Santiago, who pondered his partner status.

Rodiney Santiago pondered his partner status

Connor Storrie kept it casual in the restroom:

Connor
Mo’re was in a New York state of mind:

MoRe

Freshly Squeezed + Cool In Cancun + American Gladiators

Caleb was feeling freshly squeezed:

Caleb felt freshly squeezed in orange

Thomas and PJ kept it cool in Cancun:

ThomasPJ
Gustavo Naspolini did a progress check:

GustavoN

Joe Jonas sent regards from Puerto Rico:

JoeJ

Chris Bednarik wore white:

ChrisB

Dr. Gideon Johnson munched on Munich:

Gideon

Hugo enjoyed golden hour:

Hugo

JD enjoyed a rainy day in bed:

canadabeef

Iasser gave good selfie:

Iasser

Rafael posed with his bestie:

Rafael

Gustavo Correa enjoyed his upgrade:

Gustavo

“American Gladiators” Ace and Neon hit Times Square:

Gladiators

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