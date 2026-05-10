Freshly Squeezed + Cool In Cancun + More Eye Candy

Checking in with some favorite InstaHunks this week starting with Rodiney Santiago, who pondered his partner status.
Connor Storrie kept it casual in the restroom:
Mo’re was in a New York state of mind:
Freshly Squeezed + Cool In Cancun + American Gladiators
Caleb was feeling freshly squeezed:
Thomas and PJ kept it cool in Cancun:
Gustavo Naspolini did a progress check:
Joe Jonas sent regards from Puerto Rico:
Chris Bednarik wore white:
Dr. Gideon Johnson munched on Munich:
Hugo enjoyed golden hour:
JD enjoyed a rainy day in bed:
Iasser gave good selfie:
Rafael posed with his bestie:
Gustavo Correa enjoyed his upgrade:
“American Gladiators” Ace and Neon hit Times Square: