MET Gala 2026: Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie Make a Steamy Debut

MET Gala 2026 didn’t just ask celebrities to show up—it asked them to become art. And judging by what went down at the Met Gala, the assignment was not only understood, it was overdelivered.

With this year’s theme, “Costume Art,” and the dress code “Fashion Is Art,” the night was all about turning the body into a living, breathing canvas. Held inside the newly unveiled Metropolitan Museum of Art galleries, the event also marked the debut of the Condé Nast Galleries—a massive new space dedicated to fashion as a central artistic force.

Get a sneak peek of “Costume Art!” This exhibition explores depictions of the dressed body across The Met’s vast collection, pairing garments with artworks to reveal the relationship between clothing and the body across time and cultures. The Met Costume Institute’s Spring… pic.twitter.com/8KSI2luWoL — The Metropolitan Museum of Art (@metmuseum) May 4, 2026

Curator Andrew Bolton summed it up perfectly, talking to Vogue, he said: fashion isn’t just part of art—it connects everything. And this year, the stars made sure to prove that point in the most extra ways possible.

Hudson and Connor: The Debut We Were Waiting For

Let’s get straight to the moment: Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie have officially entered their MET Gala era—and yes, it was worth the hype.

After weeks of speculation (and let’s be honest, manifesting), the Heated Rivalry stars finally stepped onto the carpet—and immediately caused a collective loss of composure.

And the crowd goes wild! Connor Storrie just heated things up with his 2026 #MetGala debut, wearing @YSL. Don’t miss a moment from fashion’s biggest night: https://t.co/aXGiTk0n2H pic.twitter.com/WECOu1ecS9 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) May 4, 2026

Storrie kicked things off in Saint Laurent, arriving in a sleek blazer… which he then removed in front of cameras like he knew what he was doing. The result? Audible gasps as his now-legendary arms made their grand debut, paired with a bold polka-dotted halter top. Fashion and thirst trap? We love a multitasker.

Meanwhile, Williams decided subtlety was overrated. He was spotted leaving his hotel in nothing but a bathrobe—yes, a bathrobe—casually teasing that he might be wearing nothing underneath. (The internet did not survive this moment.)

😂 HUDSON WILLIAMS ON HIS WAY TO MET GALA 2026! Stepping straight out the van in a full white bathrobe like he just left the hotel room 😭

Comfort first, fashion second — the confidence is unmatched!#HudsonWilliams #MetGala2026 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/m53lfeUU3v — InsightbyTee (@InsightByTee) May 4, 2026

But the real reveal came on the steps. Williams emerged in a custom Balenciaga look inspired by the 1947 “Matador Bolero,” complete with sculpted tailoring, exposed chest, and abs that deserved their own invitation. Add in dramatic Black Swan-inspired eye makeup, and suddenly we’re not just watching fashion—we’re witnessing performance art.

RELATED: Canada’s PM and Hudson Williams are Besties? Yes, Believe It.

Queer Icons Understood the Assignment

Of course, the MET Gala wouldn’t be the MET without a lineup of queer stars absolutely eating up the theme.

Colman Domingo brought color and charisma in a vibrant Valentino ensemble, proving once again that he doesn’t just wear clothes—he commands them.

Luke Evans delivered a bold, unapologetic look inspired by Tom of Finland, stepping out in head-to-toe burgundy leather from Palomo Spain. It was equal parts homage and high fashion—and yes, it worked.

Then there’s Sam Smith, who floated in (literally, in spirit) with a dramatic all-black ensemble by Christian Cowan, inspired by Art Deco icon Erté. This marks their third MET Gala together, and at this point, they’re basically a duo we expect to deliver every single time.

Madonna Does What Madonna Does Best

And then—because of course—Madonna arrived and reminded everyone who the queen is.

Recreating Leonora Carrington’s The Temptation of Saint Anthony, Madonna turned the carpet into a literal moving painting. Wearing custom Saint Laurent and accompanied by seven models holding pieces of her gown, she didn’t just attend the MET Gala—she became the exhibit.

Art, But Make It Political

Not every look was about glamour—some went deeper.

Sarah Paulson stunned (and unsettled) in a Matières Fécales couture piece titled “The One Percent.” Featuring a dollar bill mask and a destroyed tulle ballgown, the look tackled themes of greed and power. It was bold, uncomfortable, and impossible to ignore—exactly what fashion-as-art is supposed to do.

Meanwhile, Ben Platt offered a softer moment, drawing inspiration from Georges Seurat’s A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte with a bright ensemble from Tanner Fletcher.

When Fashion Becomes the Main Event

The MET Gala 2026 didn’t just celebrate fashion—it blurred the line between museum and moment, painting and person, spectacle and statement.

And at the center of it all? Two breakout stars who proved they’re just as powerful on the carpet as they are on screen.

Because if this is Hudson and Connor’s debut, we’re going to need a moment to recover… and a front-row seat for whatever they do next.