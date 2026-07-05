Friends Turned Soulmates: The Sweetest Wedding Throwback

Friends come and go for most people. Every now and then, though, one of them ends up becoming the love of your life.

That’s exactly what happened to newlyweds Edizahir Rodríguez and Caiden Hough, whose wholesome wedding throwback has been making the internet collectively smile.

The couple recently shared a video recreating a moment from their high school days. The caption simply read, “We did this video back in high school, and then we re-created it on our wedding day.”

It’s the kind of full circle moment that rom coms spend two hours trying to pull off.

One Bite That Started It All

The original clip takes place in a high school cafeteria during lunch. Hough offers Rodríguez a bite of his food. Rodríguez politely refuses. Not taking no for an answer, Hough starts pretending the fork is an airplane, just like someone trying to convince a toddler to eat dinner. Eventually, Rodríguez gives in, opens his mouth, and accepts the bite.

Fast forward to their wedding day and the entire moment plays out again, only this time the two aren’t awkward teenagers.

They’re husbands…On their wedding day!

And here’s the sweetest detail of all. The same friend who recorded the original lunchroom moment years ago was also behind the camera on their wedding day.

Talk about a long running production.

From Classmates to Soulmates

Their relationship actually began with something much less romantic than wedding vows. Speaking with TODAY.com, Rodríguez recalled first meeting Hough in class after Hough had missed about a week of school.

“I remember he was gone for like a week, and he didn’t have the homework,” Rodríguez shared, explaining that helping him catch up was the first step toward an unlikely friendship. Soon they realized they shared more than just one class.

The same bus stop.

The same lunch period.

The same P.E. class.

The same everything.

“We hung out every day, literally, every day,” Rodríguez said.

Somewhere between homework assignments and bus rides, those friends became something more.

“I didn’t know he was gay or something, but I really liked him, as a person and everything. I really loved being with him,” Rodríguez recalled.

Eventually, he decided it was time to stop wondering.

During an art activity where students rotated paintings in an exercise, Rodríguez wrote one unforgettable question instead.

“Would you like to be my boyfriend?”

Thankfully, the answer was yes.

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The Internet Is Rooting for Them

Their wedding recreation has melted hearts across social media.

“High school sweethearts to husbands??? Awww,” one viewer wrote.

Another joked, “The hair may have left, but you guys didn’t.”

Others couldn’t believe how far the pair had come.

“From growing up together to growing old together. So beautiful!”

Hough himself kept it simple in the comments, writing to his husband, “I love you now and I’ll love you forever <3.”

Proof That Some Friendships Are Meant to Last

Not every friendship turns into a love story, and not every high school romance survives adulthood. But every once in a while, two friends find each other at exactly the right time, grow up side by side, and somehow make it all the way to “I do.” If this couple’s story proves anything, it’s that sometimes forever begins with sharing homework… and one very determined airplane spoon.