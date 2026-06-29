The Workout Every Curious Top Might Want to Try

Top tips usually involve confidence, communication, and maybe a little cardio. But one viral workout is taking things in a very different direction, and let’s just say… there are a lot of exercise balls involved.

A cheeky video from @libdo.network making the rounds online has captured a room full of men enthusiastically following their instructor, Irina Pivtsaikina, through what might be one of the most entertaining fitness classes we’ve seen in a while.

The goal? Better hip mobility, stronger pelvic control, and smoother body movement.

The internet, naturally, had another way of describing it.

Call it a “Top training camp.”

Bounce, Rotate, Repeat

From the very first exercise, it becomes clear this is no ordinary gym session.

Participants are seated on large stability balls while working through a series of controlled pelvic movements. Hips circle clockwise, then counterclockwise. They rock forward, shift backward, pulse with control, and coordinate every movement with slow, steady breathing.

It sounds simple until you actually watch the class.

Everyone appears fully committed, concentrating just as much as they are laughing. Some participants quickly find their rhythm, while others discover that making smooth circles with your hips is much harder than it looks.

The result is equal parts fitness class and accidental comedy show.

Coisa linda https://t.co/WuJJTcqD3o — Reitora – Tarot, Baralho Cigano e Sibila (@reitorafdrj) June 28, 2026

More Than Just a Laugh

Behind all the playful internet commentary is a workout rooted in body awareness.

Exercises that improve hip mobility, flexibility, balance, and pelvic muscle strength are common in dance training, athletic conditioning, and physical therapy. Learning to isolate muscles and move with greater control can improve posture, coordination, and overall movement, regardless of what brings someone into the class.

Of course, social media wasn’t about to let the educational angle steal the spotlight.

With exercise balls strategically placed beneath every participant, viewers wasted no time joking that the class looked like an audition for the world’s most enthusiastic bedroom Olympics.

And judging by the determination on everyone’s faces, nobody was holding back.

Giving One Hundred Percent

Perhaps the best part of the video is how seriously everyone embraces the challenge.

There are deep breaths, focused expressions, carefully timed pulses, and enough hip rotations to make even seasoned dancers break a sweat. Every participant seems fully invested in mastering the routine, creating an atmosphere that’s surprisingly supportive despite the internet having plenty of fun with the concept.

Will a single class instantly transform someone into the perfect Top?

Probably not.

But improving confidence, body control, flexibility, and movement certainly never hurts.

Besides, even if participants simply walked away with stronger hips, a good workout, and a room full of new friends who all survived the same hilariously memorable fitness session, that sounds like a win.

As for whether the techniques translate beyond the gym? Well, that review is probably best left to whoever’s waiting for them at home.

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Editor’s Note: Before anyone rushes to sign up, it’s worth pointing out that this class was not created specifically for gay men, the LGBTQ community, or for becoming a better “top.” It’s simply a fitness and movement class focused on improving hip mobility, pelvic control, flexibility, and body awareness, skills that can contribute to confidence and movement in many aspects of life, including the bedroom. The internet simply did what the internet does best and gave it a cheeky little nod. And hey, if better movement happens to earn you rave reviews from your partner, a win is a win.