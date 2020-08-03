Garrett Magee & Ryan McCallister Are Two Dreamy Gardeners Worth Gazing At

Greenery never looked so yummy thanks to these two swarthy and super yummy gardeners.

Gardeners haven’t really been on our hunky radar from an entertainment spectrum compared to many other facets that usually feature many studly guys (wrestlers, actors, reality stars, you get the point).

Yet two very tasty looking guys with green thumbs have emerged recently and we can’t get enough of them. One is Garrett Magee, star of the Bravo series Backyard Envy which returns tomorrow, August 4.

Garrett is the expert landscaper aka “the plant whisperer” of the show which only makes him that much more adorable. We featured the New York City mainstay late last week as part of a bigger discussion of him doing a crossover episode with many RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni called Drag Up Your Garden.

But wait, he has some stiff (no pun intended) competition in the form of Ryan McCallister who has been Martha Stewart‘s personal gardener for many years now.

House Beautiful did a wonderful profile on this very cute guy who has been working with the legendary businesswoman for almost ten years now. The California native’s time with Martha has also included him hanging out with many other gay icons including the one and only Bette Midler. He joined the Tony winner on a “garden tour” once and we couldn’t be more jealous.

So just in case you have the idea that gardening is for a certain demographic that wouldn’t turn you on in the slightest (Jessica Tandy realness) … think again.