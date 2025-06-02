Just when you thought your summer couldn’t get any steamier, Luke Evans said, hold my rosé. The beloved actor, action star, underwear entrepreneur, and all-around dreamboat has dropped—no, blessed us with—his latest music video, and let’s just say: he didn’t hold back.

While we’ve been used to seeing Luke and his partner Fran Tomas gracing our feeds in their swoon-worthy BDXY briefs (seriously, do these two age or just marinate in coconut oil?), Luke decided to remind the world that yes—he can also sing. And he’s really good at it; remember his time as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast?

Enter: “Only One of You”, the new single that’s part smooth pop, part emotional ballad, part wet yacht fantasy—and 100% Luke Evans. The track is a breezy, feel-good love song, featuring lyrics like:





“There’s only one of you / There’s only one of me / Let’s live our lives together / Think how happy we could be”

Twist that harmony, sir! But wait—did we mention the video? Oh honey. Buckle up.

When the label asks you to film some content using your new song… 😅🎶

Only One Of You is out now! Link: https://t.co/D0WjGS8a0N pic.twitter.com/sO1ggYFr07 — Luke Evans (@TheRealLukevans) May 31, 2025

Set on a luxurious yacht in what looks like Poseidon’s private lagoon, the music video is basically a Greek mythology thirst trap. Picture it: Luke and his gaggle of gorgeous, sun-kissed friends (yes, Fran included!) swimming, soaking, dancing, backflipping into the ocean—all while wearing the tiniest, skimpiest, flattering-est swim briefs this side of a Speedo convention. We’re guessing it’s BDXY, but frankly, we weren’t looking at the tags.

Photo Credit: @bdxystudio

It’s not just hot—it’s joyful. It’s playful. It’s like someone said, “What if Mamma Mia had less clothes and more abs?” Luke serves vocals and visuals, reminding us that yes, he’s a legit singer and also your new favorite pop prince of summer.

And because Luke knows how to work the content game, he followed up the video drop with a sunkissed, shirtless selfie video of himself serenading us with the song under a tree-lined path. Casual! Like some sort of romantic, shirtless bard.

Photo Credit: @thereallukeevans

He captioned his official release post:

“Only One Of You is OUT NOW, listen on all your usual streaming platforms. I’m so excited to finally be able to share this special song with you! A very awesome house version is also available mixed by the brilliant @rosaneamaral – LINK IN BIO.”

You heard the man. Stream it. Dance to it. Stare at it. Obsess over it. This summer, Luke Evans didn’t just bring the heat—he is the heat.

And to that, we say: there’s only one of you, Luke. Please never stop reminding us.