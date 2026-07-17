North Carolina Gay Bar Shaken by Late Night Shooting Incident

What was supposed to be a fun night at a gay bar in Asheville, North Carolina turned into a traumatic event for its patrons.

For nearly four years, Shakey’s has been a cornerstone of Asheville’s LGBTQ+ community. This week, the gay bar became the focus of local headlines after a frightening chain of events unfolded outside its doors during the early morning hours of July 15.

The Asheville, North Carolina venue, which is not connected to the pizza chain of the same name, shared details of the incident in a statement posted to Instagram that was later deleted.

A Routine Night Takes a Frightening Turn

According to Shakey’s now-deleted Instagram post, staff members asked an unidentified man to leave the Gay Bar after displaying behavior they considered concerning.

“For almost four years, Shakey’s has been a place where people come to feel safe, welcomed, and part of a community,” the establishment wrote. “We never imagined we’d have to write a post like this.”

After leaving the venue, the individual was reportedly seen carrying a firearm in the parking lot. Employees immediately locked the doors, called 911, and instructed customers to move away from entrances and windows as a precaution.

The situation escalated quickly when the man allegedly began firing shots outside the gay bar. While the sound of gunfire erupted just beyond the building, patrons and staff remained inside, relying on the instructions of employees and emergency responders.

RELATED: Why Your Night Out At A Gay Bar Now Feels Like Security Check

Police Respond and the Investigation Begins

The Asheville Police Department provided additional details in a public statement released following the incident.

“Officers responded around 1:57 a.m. to a business located at 38 North French Broad Avenue for a report of a person discharging a firearm in the parking lot,” the department said.

According to police, officers encountered an active and dangerous situation upon arrival.

“Upon arrival, officers heard gunfire and located the suspect in the parking lot of the business, actively discharging a firearm. Officers returned fire, striking the suspect.”

Authorities confirmed that Asheville Fire Department personnel pronounced the suspect deceased at the scene. No police officers were injured during the encounter.

Per department policy, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has assumed responsibility for reviewing the officer-involved shooting.

“No additional information is available at this time,” the Asheville Police Department added.

As of publication, officials have not publicly identified the deceased individual.

A Community Rallies After a Traumatic Night

While no one inside Shakey’s suffered physical injuries, the emotional impact of the incident continues to resonate throughout Asheville’s LGBTQ+ community.

“Our hearts are with everyone who was there last night,” the gay bar shared. “Even when no one is physically hurt, experiences like this leave people shaken.”

The venue also praised its employees, customers, neighbors, and first responders for remaining calm throughout the ordeal.

“There are no words to fully express how grateful we are for our staff and patrons,” the statement continued. “In a moment of fear and uncertainty, everyone came together, stayed calm, looked out for one another, and followed directions without hesitation.”

The gay bar concluded its message with a note of gratitude, emphasizing that every employee and every customer inside the building made it home safely.

For many LGBTQ+ people, spaces like Shakey’s are more than places to gather. They are places of connection, celebration, and community. This week’s events serve as a sobering reminder of the importance of protecting those spaces and the people who call them home.