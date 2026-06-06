How a Straight Gamer Helped His Gay Best Friend Feel Seen

Video games are often associated with competition, high scores, and heated arguments over who forgot to revive the team. But every once in a while, a story comes along that reminds us gaming can also be about something much bigger.

Sometimes it’s about friendship.

Sometimes it’s about chosen family.

And sometimes it’s about spending countless hours turning a Minecraft castle into a rainbow-colored masterpiece so your best friend knows he isn’t alone.

A Castle Built on Friendship

A gamer named Jordan, according to Yahoo! Life, known on Reddit as Cultist101, recently shared a touching story that quickly captured the hearts of both gaming and LGBTQ communities.

According to Jordan, his longtime Xbox friend Joel had recently come out as gay and was met with significant backlash from members of his family. Wanting to show his support, Jordan turned to the place where the two friends had already spent countless hours together: Minecraft.

Instead of simply sending a message, Jordan decided to renovate their shared castle in the game.

The finished project featured rainbow flags, rainbow-colored skylights, and vibrant colors throughout the structure. The build reportedly took many hours to complete, but for Jordan, the effort was worth it.

“My friend that I have played Xbox with for many years recently came out as gay and got a lot of backlash from his family,” Jordan wrote. “To show my support I did this to our castle in Minecraft. Many hours and duplications later it was finished.”

The Internet Responds

As soon as the post appeared online, gamers and LGBTQ readers flooded the comments section with support.

Many were moved not only by the rainbow castle itself, but by what it represented.

One commenter wrote, “F*** yeah dude, you are a great friend. Keep being awesome.”

Others focused on the deeper meaning behind the gesture, “If you put the time into doing this with him, to support him in who he is, you’re his real family,” one person commented.

Another added, “Friends are the family you choose.”

One of the most meaningful responses came from a commenter who pointed out something many LGBTQ people understand all too well.

“It’s true though. The LGBT community even has a term for this: chosen family.”

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Why Chosen Family Matters

For many LGBTQ people, support does not always come from the places they expect. While countless families embrace and celebrate their loved ones after they come out, others struggle with acceptance. In those moments, friendships can become lifelines.

That is where the idea of chosen family comes in.

Chosen family refers to the people we intentionally surround ourselves with. They may not share our DNA, but they offer love, support, understanding, and belonging.

Jordan’s rainbow castle may have been built from digital blocks, but the message behind it was very real.

You are accepted.

You are valued.

You belong here.

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The Best Part of the Story

What makes this story so special is that Jordan never set out to go viral.

He was not trying to make a political statement.

He was simply showing up for a friend.

In a world that often feels divided, that kind of support can be powerful.

The story is not really about Minecraft. It is not even about gaming.

It is about the fact that kindness matters.

It is about a straight friend making sure his gay best friend knew he was loved.

And it is about the reminder that family is not always the people you’re born with. Sometimes, family is the person standing beside you, rainbow castle and all, when you need them most.