Mason Gooding’s 10-Year Transformation Has Us Sweating

Mason Gooding just proved that sometimes the greatest plot twist is hiding in your camera roll. There’s nothing quite like scrolling a little too far back through old photos—especially when they come with a free reminder that time can be very, very generous.

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He sent followers into collective disbelief after sharing a series of throwback photos on his Instagram Stories, documenting his transformation over the last decade. Keeping things delightfully low-key, he simply wrote:

“Just goin thru the ol’ camera roll”

Sir, that’s one way to describe it.

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The photos kick off with snapshots of a younger Gooding sporting a softer physique, including mirror selfies and beach photos from around 2016. He even tossed in an adorable childhood photo of himself holding a guitar, proving he was photogenic long before Hollywood came knocking.

The Receipts Are In

Then came the present-day photos—and suddenly everyone forgot what they were doing. With a noticeably leaner, more muscular physique, sculpted abs, broader shoulders, and arms that deserve their own screen credit, Gooding’s decade-long transformation is impossible to ignore. The side-by-side comparisons don’t just tell a story—they practically demand a second look.

Mason Gooding behind the scenes of ’72 Hours’ pic.twitter.com/MQTpiQ9vhk — ★ (@POPin4k) July 25, 2026

Sure, social media has been busy appreciating the final product (understandably), but the photos are also a reminder that the best glow-ups aren’t overnight. They’re built over years of consistency, one workout, one meal, and apparently one very well-preserved camera roll at a time.

For queer fans, though, this wasn’t just a fitness update. It was an unexpected public service announcement. A casual “found these in my camera roll” post followed by a lineup of thirst-inducing photos? That’s practically a love language. And if the comments and reposts are any indication, the assignment was understood.

Mason Gooding’s Rise From Teen Heartthrob to Modern Scream King

While plenty of people may have first discovered Gooding through a thirst post, his résumé has been filling up just as quickly. Here are some of the standout projects that have helped shape his career so far:

Love, Victor (2020–2022): Played Andrew Spencer, the high school jock whose surprising emotional growth turned him into one of the series’ most beloved supporting characters.

Scream (2022) & Scream VI (2023): Became a fan favorite as Chad Meeks-Martin, surviving Ghostface with equal parts charm, humor, and what can only be described as supernatural resilience.

I Want Your Sex (2026): Stars alongside Olivia Wilde, Cooper Hoffman, and Charli XCX in Gregg Araki’s erotic thriller, playing a young man caught in a provocative story of desire, obsession, and power.

72 Hours (2026): Gooding steps into comedy territory with this Netflix comedy alongside Kevin Hart and Marcello Hernández, playing the groom-to-be at the center of a chaotic bachelor party adventure.

Mason Gooding in new Netflix movie ’72 HOURS’ pic.twitter.com/JERRpwd6UM — Fan | Men Celeb Updates (@MenCelebUpdates) July 24, 2026

The Camera Roll Never Lies

If there’s one lesson to take away from Gooding’s Instagram Story, it’s this: never underestimate an old camera roll. Sometimes it serves up blurry selfies and forgotten screenshots. Other times, it casually reminds the internet that ten years can transform the boy next door into one of Hollywood’s most talked-about heartthrobs.

As for Mason Gooding, he may have been “just goin thru the ol’ camera roll.” Everyone else is probably still going through those photos.