Gay Grifters Case Heads to Hulu as Real Life Case Evolves

A key figure from the 2008 “Gay Grifters” case has been released on parole.

One of the most widely discussed LGBTQ related true crime cases in recent history has taken another unexpected turn. As first reported by the Bay Area Reporter, 46-year-old Craig A. McCarthy has been released from a California state prison, bringing renewed attention to the Palm Springs murder case that became widely known as the “gay grifters” case.

A Case That Captivated True Crime Followers

McCarthy had been in custody since his 2009 arrest in connection with the 2008 killing of Clifford Lambert, a 74-year-old retired art dealer living in Palm Springs.

Investigators of the “Gay Grifters” case alleged that Lambert was targeted as part of a plan to gain control of his property and assets. During the investigation, McCarthy initially told police that he restrained Lambert inside his home while roommate Miguel Bustamante fatally stabbed him.

Rather than stand trial for murder, McCarthy reached an agreement with prosecutors. He pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and testified against four other people accused of participating in what prosecutors described as a conspiracy to kill Lambert and steal his possessions, including the deed to his home.

Why the “Gay Grifters” Story Is Back in the Headlines

Years after his conviction, McCarthy has publicly withdrawn his earlier account of the crime.

Speaking with producer Kim Kantner for the twelve-part true crime podcast American Hustlers, which was released last year, McCarthy claimed he was not present at Lambert’s home when the killing occurred. The podcast, produced by Kantner and Julie Golden, revisits the evidence, testimony, and legal questions surrounding the “Gay Grifters” case.

Those statements have now become part of an ongoing legal battle.

According to Bay Area Reporter, Bustamante has filed a defamation lawsuit in San Francisco County Superior Court based on McCarthy’s public recantation. The lawsuit is intended to support efforts to overturn Bustamante’s conviction. It may also become relevant to the appeals being pursued by two other surviving defendants, Daniel Garcia, who was recently denied parole in May, and attorney David Replogle, both of whom were sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Another defendant, Kaushal Niroula, who later identified as a transgender woman, died after being killed by a fellow inmate in 2022.

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From Courtroom to Streaming

The case has continued to attract widespread attention beyond the courtroom. The American Hustlers podcast helped introduce the complicated story to a new audience, and the saga is now moving toward television. Hulu is currently developing a drama series based on the podcast and Sherrie Lueder’s book Until Someone Gets Hurt. The project will explore the lives of Kaushal Niroula and Daniel Garcia, whose alleged schemes earned the case its widely used “gay grifters” nickname.

While the upcoming series is expected to dramatize the events, the legal story itself remains far from over. McCarthy’s release marks another chapter in a case that continues to generate new developments, ongoing appeals, and renewed public interest nearly two decades after Clifford Lambert’s death.

For true crime followers and LGBTQ audiences alike, it is a reminder that some of the most headline grabbing cases continue to evolve long after the original verdicts have been delivered.