‘American Hustlers’: The True Crime Story in Development with Hulu

American Hustlers is the next true crime sensation you didn’t know you needed. Hollywood loves a good con artist story, but when you add a dash of high society, a sprinkle of murder, and a whole lot of stolen millions, you get something extra. American Hustlers, the drama series in development at Hulu brings the wild, twisted, and real-life tale of Kaushal Niroula and Danny Garcia — the notorious “gay grifters” — to life, turning their saga into your next binge-worthy obsession. As American Hustlers delves into their elaborate cons, viewers are pulled into a whirlwind of deception, betrayal, and danger that escalates from mere scams to shocking murder.

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The Grift That Went From Shady to Deadly

These two weren’t just stealing wallets at the local dive bar. No, they were posing as art dealers, real estate developers, and even royalty (yes, Nepalese royalty), all while living the high life on stolen money and lies. Their hustle spanned over a decade, swindling people out of millions, but things took a dark turn when they escalated to murder. That’s right — in the land of grifters, things can go from shady to deadly real quick.

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Citizen Detective Tyson Wrensch: The Unlikely Hero

The series is based on Sherrie Lueder’s book Until Someone Gets Hurt and the popular podcast American Hustlers, which chronicles the wild journey of these two criminals. It’s a story about scams, betrayal, and how one unassuming guy, Tyson Wrensch, decided enough was enough and took on the role of a “citizen detective.” Wrensch, who was once a victim of Garcia’s con, became the unlikely hero of the saga, eventually bringing the criminals to justice. Think of him as the Sherlock Holmes of scammer drama — only with a better taste in podcasts.

Behind the Scenes Drama: A Lawsuit, a Con, and a Whole Lot of Legal Jargon

Now, it’s not just the crimes that are juicy here. The behind-the-scenes drama is almost as wild as the grifters themselves. Jim Campolongo, the series’ head writer (known for The Blacklist and The Sandman), isn’t just here to entertain — he’s also working closely with Wrensch to make sure the series is both entertaining and educational. According to Tyson, Campolongo’s been all about making sure the show “educates” as well as entertains. I mean, how many crime dramas actually make you smarter about how to spot a scam?

But don’t think this series is all justice served on a silver platter. Enter Danny Garcia, who’s still behind bars, denying all allegations and suing the very production company bringing his story to the screen. As Garcia sees it, he’s the victim in this whole mess — not the con artist. In a classic “I’m innocent!” move, Garcia filed lawsuits against Warner Bros. and NBC, hoping to stop the show before it even hits the screen. Drama, drama, and more drama. Will his lawsuit derail everything? Probably not, but it sure makes the story that much juicier.

The Murder That Kicked Off the Downfall

And let’s not forget the star of the show (and by “star,” we mean the person who had the unfortunate job of getting involved with these con artists in the first place): Tyson Wrensch. He’s not just the victim here — he’s the guy who decided he wasn’t going to let these grifters get away with it. Wrensch took matters into his own hands and began digging into the case himself, becoming an amateur detective. Honestly, if there were a movie about his life, he’d be the one stealing the spotlight.

Now, the real cherry on top of this whole saga? The murder of art dealer Cliff Lambert. In 2008, Lambert was targeted as part of a scam to steal his home and possessions, and it ended in his tragic death. That’s when things started to unravel for Niroula and Garcia. Over the years, their cases went through multiple trials and retrials, with their convictions even getting overturned in 2020. It wasn’t until 2023 that the saga finally moved toward some kind of closure. For those keeping track, that’s years of legal chaos, and the drama continues.

American Hustlers: The Hulu Series You Didn’t Know You Needed

American Hustlers is shaping up to be a must-watch for true crime fans, but also for anyone who loves a good mix of high society, scandal, and the kind of stories that make you feel like you really should have been paying more attention in your criminology class.

If you’re a fan of true crime that’s more than just blood and guts — if you want the luxury of a scam, the thrill of a well-executed heist, and the satisfaction of seeing a criminal mastermind meet their match — then this series might just be the next big thing to add to your Hulu queue.

The only question left now: Who will be the first to get scammed by the American Hustlers themselves — you, the viewer, or these poor victims? Stay tuned.

Source: Variety