Gay Halloween: When Being Chronically Online Finally Pays Off

Gay Halloween is here, darling, and the question is: have you figured out your costume, or are you about to throw on a pair of sunglasses and call yourself a celebrity?

If you’re running out of time, don’t panic. The gays of the internet have been busy turning pop culture moments, fictional boyfriends, and deeply specific online references into Halloween gold. And honestly? Some of these ideas deserve a standing ovation.

Bedazzled Pecs? Say Less.

Let’s start simple. Remember doing arts and crafts in middle school? Well, it’s time to put those skills to use. Grab a pack of bedazzled stickers, stick them on your pecs, flex those biceps, and strut like the rent is paid.

Congratulations, darling. You’re now a walking disco ball with excellent upper-body confidence. Who needs an elaborate costume when you’ve got glitter and the audacity?

READ: What Do You Mean You Hate Gay Halloween?

Hudson Williams, But Make It Halloween

One internet user declared, “I can be Hudson Williams too,” and honestly, who are we to stand in the way of a dream?

THIS IS FRYINGGGG MEEE https://t.co/EXDx0JzBgc — spookie ruthie 🎃🦇 (@slutforstorrie) October 19, 2026

The inspiration comes from the viral “I hate gay Halloween” trend, where someone complains about the holiday before revealing a costume so niche that only the terminally online could possibly understand it.

Picture Hudson Williams leaving the MET afterparty in an all-white outfit: a simple white polo, cheeky short shorts, thigh-high socks, and a beret. It’s giving fashion week, queer yearning, and someone who knows exactly how good their legs look.

Darren Criss Is Warbling Again

With Glee nostalgia still doing its thing, one user offered another costume idea: “i love gay halloween, what do u mean you’re darren criss wearing a sequin warbler blazer with cut off sleeves??”

Honestly, the Warblers walked so your Halloween thirst trap could run. Add the blazer, bring the sparkle, and prepare to have at least one person start singing Teenage Dream at you all night.

Where Are Ilya and Shane?

Here’s a niche one for the Heated Rivalry girlies and gays: one user wondered why they hadn’t seen a single couple costume featuring Ilya Rozanov and Shane Hollander during their coming-out moment.

Excuse us? The opportunity for matching outfits, hockey references, and enough romantic tension to power an entire rink is RIGHT THERE.

Couples, please get to work.

The Internet Has No Chill

The costume possibilities only get more chaotic from here. James Charles fake-crying with giant scissors? The tennis ball from Challengers? RuPaul in the 1999 cult classic But I’m a Cheerleader? Tom Holland’s iconic Umbrella lip-sync performance?

And, of course, “Elphabutt,” because apparently even Oz isn’t safe from gay Halloween shenanigans.

The beauty of these costumes is that you don’t need a huge budget. You need a reference, a little creativity, and the confidence to explain absolutely nothing to anyone who doesn’t get it.

So go forth, gays. Be sparkly, be ridiculous, and commit to the bit. Halloween only comes once a year, but the screenshots will last forever.