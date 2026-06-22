The Gay Internet’s Hottest Green Men Face the Ultimate Challenge

Why are hot men green these days?

With Shrek stomping his way back into the cultural conversation, we have found ourselves facing a deeply important question.

Why is the gay internet suddenly thirsting after green people?

‘Hacks’ star Paul W. Downs is currently going viral for accepting an award dressed as Sexy Shrek 🫦 pic.twitter.com/GMnfD43oow — ★ (@POPin4k) June 18, 2026

Somewhere between Broadway, language learning apps, and animated ogres, green became the hottest color on the spectrum. So rather than fight it, we’ve decided to embrace it.

Welcome to our latest round of Kiss, Marry, or F*ck.

Our contestants include a shredded Duolingo mascot, a gravity-defying green internet sensation, and a swamp-dwelling king who has somehow remained attractive for more than two decades.

Let’s get into it.

The Duolingo Bird

Nobody was prepared for Hot Duo.

One day he was threatening us with overdue Spanish lessons. The next, he was strutting around in nothing but Calvin Klein underwear, muscles glistening, chest out, and serving enough confidence to shut down social media for an afternoon.

Let’s be honest. The marketing team knew exactly what they were doing.

The reveal of the nearly naked green owl sparked equal amounts of confusion and attraction. People were horrified. People were intrigued. Most importantly, people could not stop looking.

The Duolingo Bird gets the kiss because he has all the energy of the hot guy you meet on vacation. Fun? Absolutely. Memorable? Definitely. Trustworthy enough for a long-term commitment? Let’s not get carried away.

This is still the owl that sends passive aggressive notifications when you miss a lesson.

Sexy Shrek

Some of you are only now realizing that Shrek is attractive. The rest of us have been fighting this battle since 2001.

The recent appearance of a particularly glamorous Sexy Shrek (AKA Paul W. Downs) at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards reignited a conversation the LGBTQ+ community settled years ago. Shrek is hot.

paul w. downs making out with d’arcy carden dressed as sexy shrek was not on my 2026 bingo card pic.twitter.com/kTBTb0OvEI — van (@vansturka) June 18, 2026

Not conventionally hot.

Not magazine cover hot.

But confidently, unapologetically hot.

The man owns property. He has emotional depth. He knows how to communicate. He fought dragons. He loves fiercely. He raised a family.

Meanwhile half the men on dating apps cannot answer a text message.

The choice is obvious.

Shrek gets the ring.

The Wicked Green Dream: Elphabutt

And now we arrive at the contestant who nearly broke the gay internet.

The viral green Elphaba inspired creator delivered a performance that somehow combined Broadway talent, impressive flexibility, complete body paint, and enough confidence to make thousands of people question whether they were having a spiritual awakening.

There are committed performances and there are dedicated performances. And then there is painting every visible inch of your body green while singing Defying Gravity and fully understanding the effect you’re having on the audience. The theatricality. The audacity. The flexibility.

The fact that people were simultaneously applauding vocal technique and trying very hard to maintain eye contact.

This category was made for him.

SUGGESTED: NSFW: Gay OF Star ElphaBUTT Throbb Steals the Show with His Green Bum

The Final Verdict

Was this a scientifically rigorous process? Absolutely not.

But whether your ideal green man lives in a swamp, teaches French through emotional manipulation, or defies gravity while painted head to toe in emerald green, one thing is clear.

The green community is having a moment.

And if Shrek’s return has taught us anything, it’s that attraction is a mysterious force.

Sometimes your next crush is a movie star.

Sometimes it’s a handsome man painted green.

And sometimes it’s an owl in underwear.

Life comes at you fast.