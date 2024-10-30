Halloween Just Became a Lot Gayer–And We’re Loving It

The meme “I hate gay Halloween. What do you mean…” is going viral on X (formerly Twitter), and it’s pure gold! Users are posting some of the most hilarious Halloween costume ideas that hilariously riff on the over-the-top nature of gay Halloween celebrations and classic memes.

Let’s be real: no Halloween bash is truly complete without your fabulous gay friend strutting in, rocking the most over-the-top and hilarious costume imaginable. Suffice to say X has the most hilarious and witty costumes from all over the world where everyone is having a blast showing off their real-life puns.

One Halloween party-goer got creative by dressing as Shaggy from a scene where he and Scooby-Doo experimented with shape-shifting potions, resulting in some hilarious transformations. In this particular instance, Shaggy ended up with an unexpected D cup and a teeny tiny waist.

“I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re Shaggy when he drank the potion and magically transitioned in Scooby Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed?”

A simple, but strategic, RuPaul character was brought to life by @beckywiththeokhair:

“I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re RuPaul from the 1999 cult classic But I’m a Cheerleader.”

Another user made a hilarious costume out of the 1988 tribute for Serge Gainsbourg. I wonder what the thought process was when they did the original tribute in 1988?

“I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re French children playing tribute to music legend Serge Gainsbourg in 1988.”

Photo Credit: @holIowbody (X)

Halloween would not be complete without a few references to ‘HOT TO GO’ singer Chappell Roan!

“[I] hate gay halloween what do you mean you’re chappell roan in the crowd at gov ball.”

“[I] hate gay halloween, what do you mean you’re chappell roan and a passenger seat.”

Who says eyebags aren’t fabulous? Just throw on a cute baby pink dress and a pair of mouse ears, and you’ve got yourself a super fun outfit! This is true for this Halloween-goer who went as the DW meme from Arthur.

“I hate gay Halloween what do you mean you’re tired but wired DW meme.”

This year’s Olympic games bore witness to a very special moment where Olympic pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati gave everyone a HUGE show. We thank him for his service.

“I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re the Olympic pole vaulter that bumped the poe with his bulge.”

If you haven’t seen Ariana Grande’s latest SNL appearance, go watch it here, it is absolutely hilarious!

“I hate gay Halloween wtf do you mean you’re Ariana Grande as lil Antonio”

“I hate gay Halloween, what do you mean you’re Nicole Kidman in the MAC Theaters we make movies better video”

And last, but definitely not the least, hopefully someone gets a hold of a hundred Beanie Babies so they can recreate this court room spectacle. I wonder if they divided the plush babies equally? Do they have visitation rights? Maybe they can take a page out of Gus Kenworthy‘s book and create a DIY stuffed animal costume.

“god i hate gay halloween, what the hell do you mean you’re: ‘a divorcing couple dividing beanie babies in court, 1999’.”

