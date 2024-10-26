The Gays are Gearing Up for Halloween 2024!

We’re gearing up for Halloween night and have rounded up some of the spookiest, sexiest, and most creative looks from around the web!

Check out this look from yabadabadaddy Beau Butler who’s channeling a very sexy Fred Flintstone in his Stone Age costume with his impeccably huge chest highlighted by the shining, shimmering, and splendidly blue neck tie.

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Kameron Michaels brought Kingdom of Hearts to life with a twist, calling it “Queer Kingdom Hearts,” Michaels rocked edgy, sky-high leather pink boots, a sleek leather vest, bright matching pink hair, and a bold pair of tighty whities.

It must have been extremely hot during this Halloween party because these two Ken dolls are melting! These Kens are eerily hot with their after-gym pecs, biceps, and abs in full display.

Gus Kenworthy is officially the DIY King of Plushies because the Olympian just took a bunch of stuffed animal keychains, sewed them all together, and somehow created the hottest bum-freeing look we never knew we needed!

Lil Nas X looks like an elevated version of a pink ranger with this look, and I want to steal this for Halloween!

Cheyenne Jackson must have put in some serious hours to nail this look, but wow, was it worth it! The Descendants star has totally transformed into a character straight out of a fairy tale with his stunning renaissance wolf ensemble.

…But if you don’t want to spend hours getting your hair and make-up done, Chris Colfer offers a simple, but effective, alternative–a wig! I didn’t even recognize him. Seriously.

Chris Salvatore keeps it simple–sans hours of gym workouts to get these abs–by wearing a Scream mask. Am I supposed to run away from him? Do I really have to?

Eugene Lee Yang keeps it adorable and lovely with matching Adventure Time costumes with Matthew Joseph McLean, calling the look “GUMLEE.”

Frankie Grande‘s Halloween look is downright creepy and absolutely fabulous! With his eye-popping scary makeup, he’s definitely in the spirit of the season. And let’s not forget those dance moves!

Let’s not forget about our furry friends this season! Check out Antoni Porowski‘s pup in a Chappell Roan costume!

