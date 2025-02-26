Fight For Your Gay Little Life with ‘There’s a Zombie Outside’

There’s a Zombie Outside, a new meta-horror film from director Michael Varrati, is here to haunt your nightmares while forcing you to question identity, media, and art. Available on digital platforms March 4, this film offers a fresh twist on zombie horror, blending fright with a deep dive into the complexities of queer life.

There’s a Zombie Outside Starring..

With a cast including Ben Baur, Phylicia Wissa, and a cameo from drag legend Peaches Christ, There’s a Zombie Outside isn’t just about zombies—it’s about identity, frustration, and rage. The protagonist, a struggling artist, begins to lose touch with reality, believing that the monsters from his movies are invading his life. As director Varrati notes, the zombie is both a literal and metaphorical figure, representing the parts of ourselves we try to suppress.

Advertisement

Varrati emphasizes that while queer joy is essential, there’s also space for exploring the frustration, confusion, and even rage that comes with being queer. “That need is the beast at the heart of this movie,” he explains. This film offers something deeper than mere validation; it delves into the messier, more complicated aspects of queer identity.

Zombies Take Control?

Ben Baur, who plays a version of himself in the film, says that There’s a Zombie Outside gave him a chance to confront his vulnerabilities on screen. “This film isn’t just about the zombie; it’s about taking control of and telling our own stories,” he explains.

Advertisement

RELATED POST: Gay Horror Film ‘The Quiet Room’ Redefines ‘Scream Queen’

The film’s creature effects, designed by Cig Neutron (known for Face Off and The Boulet Brothers Dragula), promise to deliver both thrills and symbolic weight, with the zombie serving as a chilling reflection of personal struggles. The monster doesn’t just threaten the characters—it’s a metaphor for the horrors that emerge when we lose touch with ourselves in a world that constantly demands conformity.

With There’s a Zombie Outside, queer horror fans finally get a film that doesn’t shy away from the darker, more complex parts of identity. It’s a thrilling ride, offering both introspection and excitement. And who knows—after watching, you might just look at zombies (and yourself) a little differently.

Advertisement

The film is available for pre-purchase on Apple TV starting February 18 and releases March 4. Get ready for a zombie apocalypse—and a queer one at that.