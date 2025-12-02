Gay OF Creator Goes Full Elphaba — Wicked, Wild, NSFW from Many Angles

If you’re on the gay internet and haven’t seen this yet, prepare yourself: @WhitexicanJFF, the OnlyFans creator and adult-content influencer, has officially broken the gay fandom for Wicked. For gays, theater obsessives, and thirst-edit aficionados alike, this isn’t just fan content — it’s NSFW performance art that defies the very laws of gravity… and decency.

In a viral video uploaded November 28, @WhitexicanJFF fully transformed into Elphaba — or, as he cheekily calls her, “ElphaBUTT Throbb.” His entire body was painted green (yes, every last inch), a witchy hat perched perfectly, and his limbs folded acrobatically to highlight his… well, you know. Singing Defying Gravity with astonishing range and vibrato, he combined Broadway talent with the kind of uninhibited sex appeal the gay internet worships. Already, the video has racked up over 2.8 million views — and counting.

Green, Gay, and Fully Committed

What sets this performance apart is the unapologetic gay energy he radiated in every single movement. @WhitexicanJFF wasn’t content to simply strike a pose or lip-sync from a distance; he fully committed to turning himself into a living, breathing, emerald-hued work of erotic art.

Mid-performance, he massaged and showcased his green balls in all their glory, bending and contorting his body with the kind of flexibility that would make even seasoned contortionists blush. A classic Broadway number like Defying Gravity was transformed before our eyes into a bold, naughty spectacle — one that seems custom-built for NSFW fan edits, TikTok compilations, and the kind of group chats that run on memes and thirst alone. The dedication here is next-level: this is a man defying not just gravity but the very concept of subtlety, performance boundaries, and possibly even OSHA regulations.

So yeah, we enjoy a good butthole just like the rest of you, but if you want to see the whole hole in action head over the the unedited post on X here.

And, naturally, everyone noticed…or at least everyone who’s chronically online. The response was instantaneous and chaotic. TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), and Tumblr erupted with memes, thirst edits, and endless commentary, each clip dissected and celebrated in equal measure. Fans gasped, swooned, and laughed simultaneously, sharing their reactions in a flurry of gifs, captions, and emoji-laden threads.

Entire corners of the gay internet were rendered simultaneously scandalized and elated, proving once again that when a performer embraces camp, kink, and talent all in one, the audience doesn’t just watch — they worship. Every leg lift, every note, every cheeky grin was magnified, replayed, and canonized as a moment of pure gay internet joy.

Pink Meets Green: NSFW Twists and Broadway High Notes

The creativity didn’t stop at emerald acrobatics. In another NSFW clip, @WhitexicanJFF turned his back to the camera, teasing a pink detail that he captioned: “Pink goes good with green.” Naturally, this sparked a frenzy of gay commentary, GIFs, and memes dedicated to his bold color choices… and bold anatomy. Well he puts down the mic and let’s his fingers do the walking down tho his southern pass. Click on this link or the image below to see more.

He didn’t stop there. At the request of his followers, he showcased his high notes while twerking (linked), blending technical Broadway skill with full-on gay sexiness. The result? A performance that is simultaneously hilarious, hypnotic, and entirely NSFW.

Internet Reactions: Gay Twitter Explodes

As expected, the internet went wild.

“making room for someone trying to get to their seat in the movie theater for wicked”

“absolute cinema”

“The wicked spoiler??”

“YALL SEE THAT PINK HOLE…HES HIDING GLINDA IN THERE!!!”

“Pure performance art”

“I was waiting for this to be a parody but it ended up being good”

These reactions perfectly capture the essence of @WhitexicanJFF’s performance: chaotic, sexy, and unapologetically gay.

Is This a Gay Cultural Reset? Absolutely.

Is @WhitexicanJFF’s video a parody? A tribute? A gift for Wicked fans? A Thanksgiving surprise? The answer is yes, yes, yes, and yes. He has fully embraced the gay spectacle, combining body-paint acrobatics, NSFW exposure, and Broadway talent into a single performance that the internet will not soon forget.

For the gay community, this is more than a viral video — it’s an event. A milestone. A moment that proves the internet’s obsession with camp, chaos, and sex positivity is alive, thriving, and spectacularly green.

Gay, Green, and Unstoppable

Move over Elphaba. @WhitexicanJFF has claimed the throne for the internet’s NSFW queen of Wicked. His combination of sex appeal, talent, and commitment to the craft is unmatched. Memes will spread. TikToks will explode. And yes, the thirst edits will continue to flow in rivers of gay delight.

The moral of the story? If you’re gay, love Wicked, and have a sense of humor… this is everything you never knew you needed. And honey, the internet agrees.