You probably don’t realize this, but Freddie Stroma is everywhere. He’s been in Pitch Perfect, Harry Potter, UnReal, The Grand Hotel, The Crew, an episode of Game of Thrones, and, of course, Bridgerton (yes, caught you off guard with that one). But right now, the role that’s making him go viral is Adrian Chase, aka Vigilante, in Peacemaker.

Advertisement

And let’s be clear: the internet isn’t just talking about his acting.

Freddie first slipped into the Vigilante role in Season 2 of Peacemaker after replacing Chris Conrad, and the timing could not have been more perfect. The actor has always been a charmer, but his turn as Peacemaker’s awkwardly lovable, nerdy bestie has everyone paying extra attention—and his latest scene is the reason why.

Advertisement

Picture this: Freddie Stroma in nothing but a pair of thin white tighty whities. He’s standing there, soaked, while beer pours down his chest, abs, and—yes—right into his underwear. In a slow-motion moment (not on the show, but my imagination seems to be all over the place), Stroma’s front package is in full view, jiggling, and unapologetically center stage. It’s nerdy Vigilante meets hot-bodied Stroma, and the juxtaposition is hitting in all the right ways.

To make it even cheekier, in the scene Vigilante actually tries to drink the beer dripping onto him. Sure, it’s supposed to be cute, but let’s be honest—half the audience was too distracted by what was bouncing in those briefs to notice the entire scene.

Advertisement

And because the gays are nothing if not thorough, the bulge discourse didn’t stop at Twitter. In a chat with The Movie Dweeb, Stroma revealed that he and John Cena shared a pair of tighty whities at one point. Was he being serious? Was it a joke? Who knows—but imagining Freddie and John swapping undies is practically fanfiction served up on a silver platter.

Advertisement

Of course, the season isn’t just giving us tighty whities and dripping beer—it’s also queering up the DCEU. This is the season where Peacemaker is confirmed bisexual, and based on his banter with Vigilante, it’s possible Adrian Chase is too. Case in point: Vigilante calls out Peacemaker for throwing an orgy without inviting him. And by “party,” we mean a no-holds-barred, anything-goes, completely naked orgy with men, women, and everyone in between. A bisexual Peacemaker, a possibly bisexual Vigilante, and the kind of messy friendship drama we live for? We’re eating good.

Advertisement

RELATED: Peacemaker Returns… and He’s Throwing a Bisexual Orgy

If all this Freddie isn’t enough for you, you’ve got options. Stream The Crew on Netflix if you want more of his abs, arms, and biceps. Or go back to the main event and binge Peacemaker on HBO, where his Vigilante performance—and his package—are very much in focus.

Because while Freddie Stroma has been quietly everywhere for years, this beer-soaked, tighty-whitie moment has officially made him impossible to ignore.