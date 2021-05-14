Gay Reporter Steve Kornacki To Have His Own Game Show?!

Steve Kornacki just finalized a massive deal with NBC, but it’s TV viewers that are reaping the rewards.

The reporter and tv personality has signed a deal with NBCUniversal, according to the Los Angeles Times. While this deal has been in the works since December of last year, the deal has only now been finalized. Kornacki will now participate in covering the Olympics, horse racing, NFL football Sunday night games, and Super Bowl LVI for the network. In addition, he’ll be developing and hosting his own game show. Though, no further details have been provided for the show.

“Steve brings so much passion and genuine enthusiasm to his work, on top of his encyclopedic knowledge base, that it’s just impossible as a viewer not to share his interest and excitement,” Cesar Conde, chairman, NBCUniversal News Group said in a statement.

Steve Kornacki rose to fame during the 2020 general election. While the reporter has been on tv since joining MSNBC in 2013, which included hosting several shows like Up with Steve Kornacki or Meet the Press Daily, the mass public became aware of Kornacki in the fall.

Kornacki personality shined while covering the presidential election for MSNBC. His skill for simplifying the numbers behind the election earned him tv watchers’ favor. Then his commitment to doing so, the reporter often slept in breakrooms in order to be ready for updates, increased his fandom even further. Even Kornacki’s fashion choices, most notably his love for khaki pants, became a trending topic on Twitter. Steve then made the Sexiest Man Alive list.

ok there's some people who don't know me liking this tweet and i think it's important to note I'm a lesbian — Grace Trilla (@TRILLogy1) November 6, 2020

This is my dude. I have been enjoying this man’s love of politics and numbers and whatnot for many years. #SteveKornacki is one sexy hunk of politico beef. https://t.co/AXDuRkgbPE — Aaron Sarlo (@AaronSarlo) November 6, 2020

What happens in the Situation Room stays in the Situation Room. — Michael T Ford III (@MTFIII) November 9, 2020

when will my husband, steve kornacki, return from war — David Mack (@davidmackau) November 5, 2020

it has really been a pleasure to see my husband and the love of my life steve kornacki become embraced by the populace this week, it is an honor to share him with all of you, for he is now america’s boyfriend — ben e (@jeanpierreload) November 6, 2020

Since then, the openly gay reporter has been quietly working on this NBC deal. And as he noted back in December, he’s excited for the challenge of covering football.

“I’ve been a fan of the game since I was kid and SNF has been must-see TV for me since it started back in ’06,” Kornacki said in an NBC statement. “Truly a thrill to get this chance, especially as the season reaches its most exciting point. I spent the last year using the Big Board to map out all of the various roads to 270 and I can’t wait to put it to use breaking down all of the paths to the playoffs.”

