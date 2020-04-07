Gay Twitter, Stop Offering Your Bussies To Gavin Leatherwood

“What could go wrong?” That’s what you’d think when you hear the idea of reading thirst tweets about you. But as The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Gavin Leatherwood soon found out, there’s a lot of crazy that can be discovered in doing this.

Buzzfeed is back again with another Thirst Tweets video. The video series shows celebrities (usually male celebrities) reading tweets of extreme thirst, self-directed violence, and sometimes the occasional harmless display of love. For Leatherwood, the tweets started off pretty aggressively with lines like, “Gavin Leatherwood is hot asf n I wanna suck his…” You get the idea.

But funny enough, there was one tweet that was so bad Leatherwood was unwilling to read it out loud. And after reading it ourselves, we get it. But what did the one fan say? Just how thirsty (and demonic?) does it get? And as Gavin put it, “What’s up with everyone wanting the abuse?” Honestly Gavin, we don’t know. We don’t know. But what we DO know is that it makes an entertaining YouTube video.

Watch it below.