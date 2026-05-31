Furry Goodness + Banana Ball Beef + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Chris Bednarik, who kept his balance:
Lucas paused for a pic in white:
Gianluca Conte is ready for summer:
Beau DeMayo was ready for the weekend:
Gustavo got muddy:
Furry Goodness + Banana Ball Beef + Touching Sand
Tommy Jimenez shared the furry goodness:
Banana Ball player Ben Parker gave you his best Popeye:
Sam Cushing checked in:
Derek Hough got a new hat:
Chase touched sand:
Adam Keith put the camera down:
Tyler Wilson paused in profile:
Jack Gentry checked in from Miami Beach:
Brian Tyler Cohen posed with his pooch:
Tyler James splished splashed in Maui:
Patrick and Kyle chose stripes: