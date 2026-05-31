Furry Goodness + Banana Ball Beef + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Chris Bednarik, who kept his balance:

Lucas paused for a pic in white:

Gianluca Conte is ready for summer:

Beau DeMayo was ready for the weekend:

Gustavo got muddy:

Furry Goodness + Banana Ball Beef + Touching Sand

Tommy Jimenez shared the furry goodness:

Banana Ball player Ben Parker gave you his best Popeye:

Sam Cushing checked in:

Derek Hough got a new hat:

Chase touched sand:

Adam Keith put the camera down:

Tyler Wilson paused in profile:

Jack Gentry checked in from Miami Beach:

Brian Tyler Cohen posed with his pooch:

Tyler James splished splashed in Maui:

Patrick and Kyle chose stripes: