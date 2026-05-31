Furry Goodness + Banana Ball Beef + More Eye Candy

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published May 31, 2026

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Beau DeMayo, Tommy Jimenez, Chris Bednarik and more InstaHunks

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Chris Bednarik, who kept his balance:

ChrisB

Lucas paused for a pic in white:

Lucas

Gianluca Conte is ready for summer:

GianLuca

Beau DeMayo was ready for the weekend:

Beau

Gustavo got muddy:

Gustavo 2

Furry Goodness + Banana Ball Beef + Touching Sand

Tommy Jimenez shared the furry goodness:

Tommy Jimenez shared the furry goodness

Banana Ball player Ben Parker gave you his best Popeye:

BenP

Sam Cushing checked in:

SamC

Derek Hough got a new hat:

Derek

Chase touched sand:

Chase

Adam Keith put the camera down:

Adam

Tyler Wilson paused in profile:

TylerW

Jack Gentry checked in from Miami Beach:

JackG

Brian Tyler Cohen posed with his pooch:

BrianTylerCohen

Tyler James splished splashed in Maui:

TylerJ

Patrick and Kyle chose stripes:

PatrickKyle

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