This New Dating Show Is Open to All Genders and Sexualities

Queer dating show fans, gather around! If you’ve been missing the romance, messy flirting, and questionable decisions of I Kissed a Boy and I Kissed a Girl, a new dating show might be just what your watchlist needs.

According to a casting notice obtained by The Sun, a new dating show is looking for young singles who are open to love, have great chat, and are ready to see whether a first date could turn into a second. The casting call is open to all genders and sexualities, with applicants aged 18 to 26 invited to apply.

And honestly? We’re listening.

A New Era for Queer Dating on TV?

The format sounds like it could scratch that Love Island itch, but with a more inclusive dating pool. Instead of the usual reality TV formula, this show appears to be making space for gender-fluid individuals and other young people across the LGBTQ+ spectrum to explore romance.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for more details before declaring it our next television obsession. But the idea of a dating show that welcomes people of all genders and sexualities? That’s a promising start.

READ: “He’s a Woman”: The Comment Fueling Queer Outrage on Both Sides

What Happened to I Kissed a Boy?

The timing is particularly interesting given the uncertainty surrounding queer reality television in the UK.

I Kissed a Boy premiered on BBC Three in 2023, making history as the UK’s first gay dating show. Its follow-up, I Kissed a Girl, brought lesbian and bisexual women into the spotlight, while RuPaul’s Drag Race UK gave audiences another beloved LGBTQ+ staple. The shows were cancelled this year.

However, the BBC has faced “funding challenges” affecting its programming, and news of cancellations has disappointed fans who want to see more queer people represented on television.

A new dating show could offer a fresh opportunity for LGBTQ+ singles to take center stage, although it remains unclear who will produce the series, where it will air, or when viewers can expect a premiere.

READ: CANCELLED: BBC’s ‘I Kissed a Boy’ and ‘I Kissed a Girl.’ Find Out Why Inside.

Are We Catching Feelings Already?

Let’s be real: queer dating can be complicated enough without adding cameras, confessionals, and an entire audience judging your flirting technique. Still, seeing a wider range of identities represented in the search for love could make for genuinely refreshing reality TV.

For now, we’ll keep our expectations in check and our eyes on the casting updates. But if this show delivers romance, representation, and just the right amount of chaos, consider our applications to watch already submitted.