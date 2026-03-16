Say Goodbye To Queer TV Show ‘I Kissed a Boy’…For Now?

The kiss that changed British TV is saying goodbye…for now.

For fans of queer reality TV, it’s time to prepare for a bittersweet goodbye. The groundbreaking dating series I Kissed A Boy and its sapphic sister show I Kissed A Girl are officially coming to an end.

According to a spokesperson for the shows, the cancellation comes down to “funding challenges.” While disappointing for viewers who embraced the shows’ unapologetically queer approach to romance, the final chapter hasn’t aired just yet. The upcoming second season of I Kissed A Girl will be the last, marking the end of the franchise’s current run.

But if the legacy of these shows proves anything, it’s that a single kiss can make television history.

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A First Kiss That Made History

When I Kissed A Boy premiered in 2023, it quickly stood out in the crowded world of dating reality shows. The series was widely recognized as the first British dating show centered entirely on gay men, giving LGBTQ+ audiences something they had rarely seen before in mainstream reality television.

The format was simple but bold. Ten single gay men were matched by relationship experts and brought together at a picturesque Italian country house known as the “Masseria.”

But there was a twist. Instead of the usual awkward introductions, the contestants met their matches with a kiss.

The concept was described as meeting for the first time “…with a kiss. No small talk. No messages. Just one kiss to test out their chemistry.”

After that first kiss, the couples had time to explore whether their connection could grow into something real. The show ran for two seasons, airing first in 2023 and again in 2025, and became a refreshing entry in LGBTQ+ entertainment.

Representation That Mattered

Part of the show’s appeal was its willingness to broaden representation within queer dating television.

The second season of I Kissed A Boy featured 23-year-old trans contestant Lars Fellows, expanding the kinds of stories audiences could see within the franchise.

Host Dannii Minogue also played a major role in shaping the show’s tone, celebrating the diversity of its cast and the stories they brought to the screen.

Following news of the cancellation, Minogue shared a message of gratitude to the teams behind the project.

“I’m so proud that this show has given us the chance to celebrate so many people from the LGBTQ+ community who have made up our wonderful cast,” she said, while also thanking the BBC and Twofour Productions for supporting the series.

Is This Really the Last Kiss?

While the main shows may be ending, the story of the franchise might not be over just yet.

According to The Sun’s deputy TV editor Felicity Cross, the creators are reportedly exploring a spin-off project that could give the concept new life. In an Instagram post titled “EXCL: LIFELINE FOR I KISSED A BOY,” Cross revealed that the franchise may return through a collaboration with Tinder.

The working title for the project is It Started with a Kiss, and the format would shift away from matchmaking and toward storytelling. Hosted by Charlie Marlowe, the show would feature LGBTQ+ celebrities sharing their own experiences with dating, relationships, and love.

So while fans may be saying goodbye to the Masseria and those unforgettable first kisses, the spirit of the series may not be gone forever.

Because in the world of queer dating television, sometimes a goodbye kiss is really just a “see you later.”