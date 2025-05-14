BBC’s ‘I Kissed A Boy’ Sparks a Culture Clash Over Who Counts as Gay

The BBC’s gay dating show I Kissed A Boy is making headlines — and not just for the snogging. The controversy? A transgender man named Lars joined the lineup, and the LGB Alliance is not here for it.

Lars, a 23-year-old hotel receptionist from Wolverhampton, describes himself as a “gay man trapped in a woman’s body.” He’s the first trans contestant on the show, where couples kiss before they even exchange names. And while many saw it as a win for representation, the LGB Alliance called it “homophobic in the extreme.”

In a letter to the BBC’s Director-General, the group claimed the show pressures gay men to feign attraction and branded it “horribly regressive.”

“Any rejection of her… will be seized upon by activists as evidence of their bigotry and transphobia,” the letter states. “It is unconscionable to coerce young gay men in this way.”

Their argument? They don’t see Lars as a man — a view that many in the LGBTQ+ community find not just outdated, but offensive.

BBC, for its part, stood firm:

“All applicants are asked their dating preference, and they are matched accordingly… all contributors were aware and comfortable with the casting and matching process.”

Kate Barker of the LGB Alliance went further, claiming:

“By including a heterosexual woman in a gay dating show, the BBC is telling its audience loud and clear: it’s not OK to be gay.”

That framing — calling a trans man a heterosexual woman — is the heart of the divide. Is inclusion of trans men in gay spaces erasing same-sex attraction? Or is denying trans identities the real exclusion?

Here’s the thing: no one should be forced to kiss anyone, ever. But respecting someone’s gender identity doesn’t mean erasing your own boundaries. It means understanding that queer spaces have always been about expanding the definition of who belongs.

Messy? Sure. But so is love — especially on reality TV.

Now kiss. Or don’t. That’s the point.

Source: The Telegraph