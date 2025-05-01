Meet the 11 New Faces of ‘I Kissed a Boy’ Season 2

If your Pride month plans didn’t already include watching a gaggle of gorgeous men snog under the Italian sun while being lovingly side-eyed by Dannii Minogue—well, grab your remote and rethink your priorities. BBC Three’s I Kissed a Boy is back for a second season, and this time, it’s not just hotter and gayer, it’s also history-making.

Set in the dreamy Italian masseria (picture: terracotta tiles, golden-hour lighting, and emotional intimacy framed by wine glasses), this series follows 11 single men as they attempt to find love, lust, or at least someone who won’t ghost them after a week. The catch? They kiss the moment they meet. First impressions, meet tongue.

Guiding the boys through the chaos is queer icon Dannii Minogue, who returns as our sparkly Cupid-in-chief, armed with killer looks and comforting pep talks. Narrating the whole affair? Stage superstar and sass whisperer Layton Williams.

But beneath the glitter, IKAB is still doing something quietly radical: giving queer men a space to show up fully—messy, vulnerable, joyful, complex.

And this year, the cast doesn’t just bring heat. They bring stories that matter.

💋 Meet the Boys of I Kissed a Boy Season Two:

Adam (27, Reading)

A marketing and brand manager working in the beauty industry, Adam is your classic East London disco darling. Sharp, stylish, and ambitious, he calls himself a “career gal,” and spends his weekends hopping between art parties and sweaty queer raves. Think: clipboard by day, mirrorball by night. His dream man? Someone who’ll keep up with his ambition—and maybe steal a dance under the glitterball.

Aron (27, Croydon)

Civil servant by day, world-champion cheerleader by passion, Aron has the energy of a triple backflip and the heart of a queer elder millennial who’s done the work . With two World Cheerleading Championship titles under his belt, he’s no stranger to competition, but this time, he’s here for something softer: connection, cuddles, and maybe some shared choreography.



Callum (27, Hastings)

Callum’s the kind of guy who’ll make you laugh, challenge your opinions, and then flirt with you mid-debate. An administrator with a mischievous streak, he’s open about his jealousy in relationships but is working on it—therapy queens, rise up! He’s Nigerian-British, proud of his roots, and says London helped him embrace his full identity. Loves hard, fights fair, and might roast you lovingly if you blink.



Jack D (26, Glasgow)

Hospital pharmacist and self-described “serial dater,” Jack is the guy who’ll flirt with you over a painkiller consultation and then text you memes the next day. He’s warm, witty, and a bit of a romantic under the sarcasm. Jack wants someone who can match his energy, talk about feelings without flinching, and maybe split a pastry on a Sunday morning.

Jack S (22, Wigan)

Equal parts teddy bear and firecracker, Jack’s got a nan tattoo on his neck and a rap persona ( Jack Maniac ) that turns heads at open mics. Raised by a matriarchy of strong women, Jack embraces femininity unapologetically. He’s androgynous, unpredictable, and ready for someone who’ll love him for all his contradictions. Also, a sucker for a soppy rom-com moment.



Jas (27, Glasgow)

Jas grew up in a tight-knit Punjabi family and beams with pride about his intersectional identity. By day, he works as a finance analyst; by heart, he’s deeply rooted in family, community, and emotional growth. Jas says being “an openly gay Scottish Punjabi man” is his superpower—and if that doesn’t make you swoon, his soulful eyes will.

Jordan B (25, Lake District)

Once a farm boy raising sheep and cows, Jordan has swapped wellies for wide-legged trousers and city cocktails. Now based in Manchester, he’s looking for a man with patience and good humour—someone who can calm his chaos without dulling his sparkle. Expect a soft centre, a cheeky side, and absolutely no interest in playing games (unless it’s Mario Kart).

Jordon R (27, Leeds)

A sales manager with swagger and soul, Jordon has never had a proper boyfriend, but he’s ready to change that. He’s guarded, yes—but not closed off. Beneath the cool exterior is a guy who’s just waiting for someone to ask, “How are you really?” He’s done with surface-level hookups and hungry for deep connection.



Lars (23, Wolverhampton)

The franchise’s first-ever trans contestant , Lars is bringing heart, humour, and a whole lot of lived experience. “I’ve been through 16 years of my life as a girl,” he says. “It’s aged me, but in a good way.” Football-loving, flirty, and grounded beyond his years, Lars is here to make space, make history, and maybe make out. He’s a cheeky chappy with a huge heart—and he’s not afraid to show it.



Rory (22, Galway)

Irish, introspective, and utterly crushable, Rory is a mental health support worker with a model side hustle. He doesn’t chase drama (but he will analyze it), and he wants a guy who can handle his depth. His dream man is someone between Michael B. Jordan and Troye Sivan—a thinker with abs, perhaps?



Ruben (24, London)

Artistic, anxious, and endearingly nerdy, Ruben is an illustrator/designer who’s still nursing a few post-breakup wounds. He’s been single for three years and is terrified of vulnerability—but also deeply ready for it. Ruben dreams of a love that’s patient, playful, and maybe just as weird as he is. He calls IKAB “gay fantasy land,” and he’s hoping it ends with his happy ever after.

This season, I Kissed a Boy isn’t just entertaining—it’s affirming. It doesn’t flatten queerness into one story. It celebrates the nuance, the struggle, and the delicious chaos of trying to find love when you’ve spent years just trying to love yourself.

So whether you’re here for the snogs, the sass, or the stories that reflect your own, I Kissed a Boy Season Two is ready to kiss, cry, and queer up your screen.

Premiering May 11 on BBC Three and iPlayer. Come for the kisses, stay for the representation.