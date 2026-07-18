George Santos Joins a Military Jungle Survival Competition

George Santos has worn many hats over the years: congressman, internet fascination, political headline generator, and, most recently, recipient of a presidential pardon. Soon, he can add another title to the list: jungle survival contestant.

After political scandals, prediction market headlines, and a presidential pardon, George Santos is taking on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Because apparently, there was still one plot twist left.

The now-reality star is joining Season 5 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, FOX’s military-inspired reality competition that asks celebrities to do one simple thing: suffer publicly.

Premiering September 24 at 9 p.m., the series drops 15 recruits into the Malaysian jungle, where they will face challenges inspired by military training exercises. According to FOX, contestants can expect “the world’s toughest test in the most hostile environment a soldier could operate in.”

Given Santos’ recent history, one has to admire the commitment to keeping audiences guessing.

RELATED: George Santos Says He’s Sorry—Should Anyone Believe Him?

Santos Takes His Biggest Gamble Yet

Just weeks ago, the disgraced congressman found himself back in the headlines amid reports that federal investigators were examining his alleged activity on the prediction market platform Kalshi. The inquiry centers on whether Santos placed wagers connected to his attendance at President Donald Trump’s February 2026 State of the Union address.

The irony, of course, practically writes itself.

Investigators are reportedly looking into whether the former congressman may have benefited from information that only one person would possess: Santos himself.

Now, instead of asking whether Santos will attend an event, viewers will be asking a new question: Will Santos survive being a Malaysian jungle?

Welcome to the Jungle

FOX is not exactly easing contestants into things. According to TV Line, Season 5 promises underground bunker searches in claustrophobic conditions, supply retrieval missions high above the jungle floor, and exercises involving chemical gas exposure while participants attempt to retrieve enemy coordinates.

Other celebrities joining the former congressman are Ruby Rose, Oliver Hudson, David Charvet, and Full House conservative Candace Cameron Bure.

You guys I did a thing and I’m excited to share it with y’all! This experience changed my perspective in life and it was the most humbling thing I’ve ever done! Thank you @FOX for the awesome experience with the cast and crew from @SpecialForces 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ez4YrIBN6Q — George Santos (@Georgesantos) July 15, 2026

The pardoned former politician, meanwhile, appears genuinely enthusiastic about the experience.

“I took my fat behind off the couch and tried something new!” he wrote on X. “And it changed EVERYTHING! I can’t wait to share this experience with y’all!”

The Ultimate Reality TV Plot Twist

After online commenters criticized contestants’ appearances, Santos defended both himself and his fellow cast members.

“To all the haters talking about me being fat, or Brandi Glanville’s skin and wishing ill on Candace Cameron Bure amongst the other mean horrible things in the comment section,” he wrote, “You could not walk a day in any of our shoes.”

He continued, “We are humans, we put ourselves out there and we have thick skin… go step on grass and then watch us all thrive taking on an insane challenge and kicking ass!”

After years of headlines that often felt stranger than fiction, appearing on a reality series called Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test somehow feels appropriately on brand.

Will Santos conquer the Malaysian jungle? Will he breeze through chemical gas exercises?

If viewers want answers, they’ll have to tune in on September 24. Until then, Santos remains what he has arguably always been: television waiting to happen.