George Santos May Have Found a New Side Hustle: Betting on Himself

Former Congressman George Santos is back in the headlines, and this time the controversy sounds more like the premise of a political satire than a real federal investigation.

According to NPR, former congressman George Santos is being investigated over activity on the prediction market platform Kalshi after allegedly placing wagers connected to whether he would attend President Donald Trump’s February 2026 State of the Union address. The unusual twist? The outcome of the bet may have depended entirely on a decision only Santos himself could make.

Federal investigators are reportedly examining whether Santos used knowledge of his own plans to potentially profit from the market.

The Attendance Question

The controversy centers on a prediction market that allowed users to wager on whether Santos would appear at the State of the Union.

Reports indicate that Santos allegedly bet he would not attend the event. Yet shortly before the speech, he reportedly posted content suggesting he planned to be there.

When the day arrived, however, Santos never appeared.

Instead, on February 25, he posted on social media that he was watching the address from an airport television:

“Watching SOTU from an airport tv was not part of the plan! FML”

According to NPR, odds tied to the market reportedly shifted dramatically once it became clear he was absent. Sources familiar with the matter told NPR that the trades may have generated tens of thousands of dollars in profits.

Kalshi reportedly froze Santos’ account and referred the matter to both the Department of Justice and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Santos told NPR that the investigation was “news to me” and did not directly answer questions about whether he maintained an account on the platform.

RELATED: George Santos Says He’s Sorry—Should Anyone Believe Him?

Another Chapter in a Remarkable Fall

The investigation arrives less than a year after Santos experienced one of the most dramatic political collapses in recent American history. Once known as the first openly gay Republican elected to Congress, Santos became a national headline machine after revelations that many aspects of his biography had been fabricated.

His legal troubles eventually grew far beyond questions about his résumé.

George Santos has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and identity theft. He faces at least 2 years in prison. pic.twitter.com/oaxvwugb5T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 20, 2024

In April, George was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft charges. Court filings detailed schemes involving donor fraud, unauthorized credit card charges, false statements, and the misuse of personal identities, including those of family members. Altogether, George pleaded guilty to 23 felony counts.

Federal prosecutors alleged that he pocketed approximately $373,000 through the schemes and was ordered to repay the money as part of his sentence.

Freedom and Fresh Questions

After surrendering to federal prison in New Jersey in July, the former congressman served only a short portion of his sentence before receiving clemency. The move not only secured his release but reportedly eliminated his restitution obligation as well.

Following his release, George sparked further criticism when he told reporters he would not voluntarily repay victims unless legally required to do so.

Now, the former congressman finds himself facing fresh scrutiny over allegations that he may have profited from predicting his own behavior.

Whether the investigation ultimately leads anywhere remains to be seen. For now, Santos continues a pattern that has followed him throughout his public life: just when it seems the story cannot get any stranger, another chapter arrives.