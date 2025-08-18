Let’s talk about Charlie Gillespie. If the name makes you pause for a second, don’t worry—you’re not out of touch. Gillespie may look like he just burst onto the scene, but the Canadian actor has been hustling for years. And with his latest role in Splitsville (out September 5), he’s showing a whole new side of himself… literally.

Charlie Gillespie was born on August 26, 1998, in Dieppe, New Brunswick, Canada. The man is Canadian, bilingual (French and English), and one of five children. Imagine that household—three brothers, a sister, and music lessons for all, thanks to his mom. That early push into music ended up being a blessing because now Gillespie is not only an actor but also a guitar-playing performer who can charm an audience with more than just his abs.

After graduating early from high school, Gillespie made the bold leap from small-town life to Toronto, where he stayed for two and a half years. Eventually, he set his sights on Los Angeles, the city of broken dreams—but for him, it’s been nothing but opportunity.

Early Career Moves

Though many people discovered Gillespie in Julie and the Phantoms, his career started way earlier. He first appeared in La gang des hors-la-loi in 2014, and from there, he started stacking up credits: two episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation in 2017, Charmed in 2018, and the indie flick Runt in 2020.

Then came his first lead role in Love You Anyway (2021). It was a stepping stone, but the real game-changer was Julie and the Phantoms in 2020. As Luke Patterson, Gillespie became a favorite among younger audiences, strumming his guitar and wearing his heart on his sleeve. If you’re a millennial and didn’t know who he was before this, don’t worry—you’re in good company.

Music Man Turned Leading Man

One of the cutest Gillespie facts? For his Julie and the Phantoms audition, he rented an electric guitar and practiced at open mic nights six to eight times a week around Los Angeles. That’s right—while some of us were struggling to leave our apartments, Gillespie was out there grinding, putting in the hours to bring Luke Patterson to life. He’s naturally more of an acoustic guitar kind of guy, but he knew what it took to land the role, and he delivered.

From Baby-Faced to Body Goals

Now here’s where it gets interesting for our more… seasoned crowd. (If you’ve got back pain, welcome to the club.) Charlie Gillespie isn’t just the cute, baby-faced kid from a Netflix show anymore. Nope. The man has leveled up.

In Splitsville, he’s starring alongside Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, and Kyle Marvin. And let’s just say, the internet noticed him in a big way when photos started making the rounds online—Gillespie, half-naked, hiding behind a strategically placed guitar. We’ll let you imagine the rest. Spoiler: he’s ripped, thick, and definitely not the teenager you might remember.

Oh, and Variety already called him a “revelation” and the film’s “secret weapon” for his role in Suze. So not only does he have the looks, but he’s also got the acting chops to back them up.

What’s Next for Gillespie?

With Splitsville hitting theaters on September 5, this could be the start of Gillespie’s mainstream takeover. He’s proven he can handle comedy, drama, and musical roles. He can act in both French and English. And now, he’s breaking out of the teen-heartthrob box and stepping into leading-man territory.

The question is: will Charlie Gillespie become the next big Canadian export, joining the ranks of Ryan Gosling and Ryan Reynolds? Or will he carve out his own lane, mixing music and acting into something fresh?

Keep your eyes on Charlie Gillespie. He’s got the talent, the looks, and the momentum—and it feels like he’s only getting started.