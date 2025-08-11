Tom Holland is having a moment — and not just because of his blockbuster career. Over the past few weeks, the 29-year-old actor has been everywhere: popping up in behind-the-scenes shots from the filming of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, smoldering in a brand-new PRADA campaign, and now promoting his very own non-alcoholic beer brand, BERO.

And while we’ve seen Holland swing from skyscrapers, rock red carpets, and charm interviewers worldwide, his latest series of appearances proves something else entirely: even our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man can turn the world upside down… without even wearing a costume.

Buff, bubbly, and BERO



Holland’s been looking noticeably fitter and more sculpted these days, and his PRADA campaign already had fans fanning themselves. But then came the Bero Padel Classic — a promotional event for his beer brand — and the internet collectively lost its chill.

While there, Holland participated in an ice plunge for Men’s Health UK’s Icebreakers show on TikTok. The concept: a little cold therapy, a little conversation. The reality: a soaking wet, clingy white shirt doing absolutely nothing to hide Holland’s perfectly defined abs, those enviable biceps, and a waistline sharp enough to cut glass.

Five million views later…



The TikTok clip has now racked up nearly 5 million views, and while Holland does give an actual interview mid-freeze, most viewers are… well… a little distracted. And by “a little,” we mean completely.

In the comments, fans are unleashing some of the internet’s finest thirst poetry:

“I have nothing appropriate to say. Well played, Zendaya, well played.”

“im so grateful for that white shirt”

“LOOK AT THEM ARMS”

“He knew what he was doing with the white t shirt”

“I NEEEEDED THIS”

It’s clear Holland’s choice of wardrobe was no accident — or if it was, the universe clearly has a sense of humor.

The CEO knows his audience





As the CEO and face of BERO, Holland’s clearly blending business with a very appealing kind of pleasure. This isn’t just about selling a drink — it’s about building a brand around a personality that fans can connect with. And Holland’s public image has always been about a charming mix of boy-next-door sweetness and just enough bad-boy mischief to keep things interesting.

By hopping into a freezing bath on camera, he’s showing off both his playful, approachable side and the kind of dedication that gets people talking — whether it’s about his beverage, his biceps, or both.

“Keep it coming, Tom”

If there’s one thing the internet agrees on, it’s that we want more of this. More behind-the-scenes peeks, more shirtless campaigns, more viral moments that combine humor, heat, and Holland’s signature charm.

Spider-Man may be a hero to the people of New York, but Tom Holland is, in his own way, doing heroic work for the gays, the girlies, and anyone with an appreciation for a man who knows how to make the most of a wet white T-shirt moment.

Until his next viral stunt, we’ll be over here… watching that video just one more time. You know, for research purposes.