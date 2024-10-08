Get to Know Fitness Trainer and Actor Roberto Portales

Openly gay heartthrob Roberto Portales is both an actor and fitness trainer, boasting over 800K Instagram followers. On the Gram, he gives fans a glimpse into his healthy lifestyle and happily married life.

The 5’9″ hunk earned his commission as a United States Army Officer after graduating from the United States Military Academy (Westpoint) back in 2011. He was assigned as a platoon leader when he was deployed in Afghanistan in 2012.

When he was finishing up his military service as a Counterintelligence Special Agent, Roberto was introduced into acting and fell in love with fitness and health–activities and passions he has continued to enjoy and share with others until present. His acting credits include Rust, Knox Goes Away, Oak, and The Magic.

Roberto wrapped up his military training at the top of his game as ‘Captain,’ then traded his uniform for a script and sharpened his acting skills at the John Rosenfeld Studios!

Portales is happily married to his husband Trevor Carstens who is also equally hot and gorgeous–what a match made in heaven!

You can check out Roberto’s fitness app here if you want to see him flex his muscles while you also learn to flex yours.

Source: IMDB